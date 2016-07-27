All Time Low release Something's Gotta Give live video

All Time Low have shared a video of them performing Something’s Gotta Give live.

The clip is from their forthcoming release, Straight To DVD II: Past, Present And Future Hearts. The documentary follows the band on tour and in the studio recording their sixth album Future Hearts – which last year gave them their first No.1 chart placing.

It’s due out on August 26 via Hopeless Records and can be pre-ordered on MerchNow and iTunes.

All Time Low continue their North American tour next month.

Aug 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Virgina Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 21: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 25: Montage Mountain Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Aug 31: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amhitheatre, UT

Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin, AZ

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA

Sep 30: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Nov 17: London Budweiser Gardens, Canada

Nov 19: Ottawa TD Place Arena, Canada

Nov 21: Quebec Centre Videotron, Canada

Nov 22: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada

