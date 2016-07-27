All Time Low release Something's Gotta Give live video

All Time Low have shared a video of them performing Something’s Gotta Give live.
The clip is from their forthcoming release, Straight To DVD II: Past, Present And Future Hearts. The documentary follows the band on tour and in the studio recording their sixth album Future Hearts – which last year gave them their first No.1 chart placing.
It’s due out on August 26 via Hopeless Records and can be pre-ordered on MerchNow and iTunes.
All Time Low continue their North American tour next month.
All Time Low tour dates 2016
Aug 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 16: Virgina Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Aug 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY
Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 21: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada
Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Aug 25: Montage Mountain Pavilion, PA
Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA
Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Center, MI
Aug 31: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY
Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL
Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amhitheatre, UT
Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin, AZ
Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheater, CA
Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA
Sep 30: Los Angeles Forum, CA
Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA
Nov 17: London Budweiser Gardens, Canada
Nov 19: Ottawa TD Place Arena, Canada
Nov 21: Quebec Centre Videotron, Canada
Nov 22: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada