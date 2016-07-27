The Who postpone UK tour until 2017

The Who have postponed their upcoming UK tour.

The five dates were due to take place in late August and early September – but they’ll now happen in April 2017.

The band say they’ve shifted the performances to coincide with two new dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which will see them play a new acoustic presentation of Tommy.

The London dates have been set up to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, of which frontman Roger Daltrey is an honorary patron and will take place on March 30 and April 1, 2017.

The rescheduled UK dates, which were billed as a Greatest Hits package, will now feature “some lesser known Who songs and include a new focused presentation of Tommy drawn from the Royal Albert Hall concerts – including a brand new video programme specially produced for these shows.”

Tickets for the original concerts will be valid for the 2017 shows, with those seeking a refund asked to contact their point of purchase. Deadline for refunds is 5pm GMT on August 12.

The Who’s upcoming gigs in Germany, Austria and Italy will go ahead as planned.

Aug 29: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Aug 31: Manchester Arena

Sep 03: Sheffield Arena

Sep 05: Birmingham Genting Arena

Sep 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 03: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 05: Manchester Arena

Apr 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 10: Sheffield Arena

Apr 12: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena – new venue

Sep 10: Oberhausen Koenig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Sep 12: Stuttgart Schyleyer-Halle, Germany

Sep 14: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Sep 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 19: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 09: Indio Desert Trip, CA

Oct 12: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 16: Indio Desert Trip, CA

Mar 30: London Royal Albert Hall

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall

