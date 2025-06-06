Watch Turnstile perform two songs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of today's release of new album Never Enough

Turnstile's new album, Never Enough, is released today, June 6, and earlier this week the Baltimore hardcore band premiered two songs from the record on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

No strangers to the iconic NBC show, having performed Blackout from Glow On for Fallon in May 2022, Turnstile played I Care and Dull from their new album for the audience gathered in Studio 6B of New York's Rockefeller Center.

Watch the performance below.

Turnstile: I Care / Dull | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube Watch On

Turnstile have received rave reviews for their new record. Writing in Metal Hammer, Stephen Hill predicted, "Turnstile could be sitting on a landmark record, the likes of which this genre has never seen: hardcore’s answer to Nirvana’s Nevermind. If that doesn’t happen with this fourth full-length, then forget it: it never will.



"Never Enough is not just a brilliant album, it’s that rarest of things: an album that feels like it’s going to move the needle and reshape both the perceptions and the ceiling of a genre."

The quintet begin a tour of Europe tomorrow, June 7, opening the trek with an appearance at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. They will also headline Outbreak fest in London on June 13, and perform at Glastonbury festival on June 29 before returning home to the US. For details of their headline shows in Europe, go here.

Speaking to The Independent recently, Brendan Yates said, “The fact that the band can exist for this long and everyone still deeply loves each other – it feels like a miracle sometimes.”