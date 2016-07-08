All Time Low to release Straight To DVD II

All Time Low will release their second documentary, Straight To DVD II: Past, Present And Future Hearts, on August 26.
The follow-up to 2010’s Straight To DVD continues the band’s story, including the making of sixth album Future Hearts – which last year gave them their first No.1 chart placing.
Also featured is their sold-out show at London’s Wembley Arena in 2015, and two previously-unreleased tracks from their most recent studio sessions.
Hopeless Records say: “All Time Low has some of the most dedicated fans in music, and that’s because the band has always given them a look behind the curtain. They have nothing to hide – and this time around is no different.”
Straight To DVD II will be available in standard DVD/CD, plus a 2CD/DVD limited-edition version, containing 72-page art book and four bonus tracks. Both are available for pre-order now. All Time Low are currently touring North America.
All Time Low: Straight To DVD II deluxe edition tracklist
DVD
Past, Present, and Future Hearts Documentary
Live At Wembley Arena
Outtakes
CD 1
- Intro
- A Love Like War
- Lost In Stereo
- Heroes
- Somewhere In Neverland
- The Irony of Choking on a Lifesaver
- Weightless
- Remembering Sunday (feat. Cassadee Pope)
- Therapy
- Kids In The Dark
- Guts
- Outlines (feat. Josh Franceschi)
- Damned If I Do Ya (Damned If I Don’t)
- Forget About It
- Backseat Serenade
- Time Bomb
- Something’s Gotta Give
- The Reckless and the Brave
- Dear Maria, Count Me In
CD 2
- Six Feet Under The Stars
- Stella
- Jasey Rae
- Take Cover (B-Side)
- Caroline (B-Side)
Six Pack: Life Lessons from All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 12:00PM
|Embarcadero Marina Park South
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 12:00PM
|PromoWest Fest
|Columbus, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden, United States
|Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Nikon at Jones Beach
|Wantagh, United States
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield, United States
|Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Lakeview Amphitheatre
|Syracuse, United States
|Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
|Darien Center, United States
|Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|Scranton, United States
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Hershey Park Pavilion
|Hershey, United States
|Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|First Niagra Pavilion
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|DTE Energy Music Theater
|Clarkston, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Xfinity Theatre
|Hartford, United States
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor, United States
|Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs, United States
|Monday, September 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Atlantic City Beach
|Atlantic City, United States
|Friday, September 16, 2016 at 11:00AM
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, United States
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ak-Chin
|Phoenix, United States
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Shoreline Amphitheater
|San Francisco, United States
|Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Irvine Meadows Amphitheater
|Irvine, United States
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, United States
|Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Forum
|Los Angeles, United States
|Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Budweiser Gardens
|London, Canada
|Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Air Canada Centre
|Toronto, Canada
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|TD Place Arena
|Ottawa, Canada
|Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Centre Videotron
|Québec, Canada
|Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Scotiabank Centre
|Halifax, Canada