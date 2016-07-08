All Time Low to release Straight To DVD II

All Time Low will release their second documentary, Straight To DVD II: Past, Present And Future Hearts, on August 26.

The follow-up to 2010’s Straight To DVD continues the band’s story, including the making of sixth album Future Hearts – which last year gave them their first No.1 chart placing.

Also featured is their sold-out show at London’s Wembley Arena in 2015, and two previously-unreleased tracks from their most recent studio sessions.

Hopeless Records say: “All Time Low has some of the most dedicated fans in music, and that’s because the band has always given them a look behind the curtain. They have nothing to hide – and this time around is no different.”

Straight To DVD II will be available in standard DVD/CD, plus a 2CD/DVD limited-edition version, containing 72-page art book and four bonus tracks. Both are available for pre-order now. All Time Low are currently touring North America.

All Time Low: Straight To DVD II deluxe edition tracklist

DVD

Past, Present, and Future Hearts Documentary

Live At Wembley Arena

Outtakes

CD 1

Intro

A Love Like War

Lost In Stereo

Heroes

Somewhere In Neverland

The Irony of Choking on a Lifesaver

Weightless

Remembering Sunday (feat. Cassadee Pope)

Therapy

Kids In The Dark

Guts

Outlines (feat. Josh Franceschi)

Damned If I Do Ya (Damned If I Don’t)

Forget About It

Backseat Serenade

Time Bomb

Something’s Gotta Give

The Reckless and the Brave

Dear Maria, Count Me In

CD 2

Six Feet Under The Stars

Stella

Jasey Rae

Take Cover (B-Side)

Caroline (B-Side)

