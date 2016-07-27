Metallica announced for free New York show

Metallica will appear at this year’s free Global Citizen festival in New York in September, it’s been announced.

James Hetfield and co will join Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Cat Stevens and others at the fifth annual event, which seeks to encourage the concept of everyday people helping solve the world’s social problems.

It takes place at Central Park on September 24, with a live video stream via YouTube and MSNBC, and audio on iHeartRadio.

Tickets will be available via a draw to those who earn enough points by taking part in Global Citizen challenges, which include signing online petitions and sending emails and tweets to encourage change.

The organisation say: “Over the last five years, millions of global citizens took over six million actions to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

“The actions have resulted in 130 commitments and policy announcements that will affect the lives of 656 million people by 2030.”

Metallica’s 10th album is expected in the coming months.

