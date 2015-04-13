All Time Low score first No.1

All Time Low have scored their first-ever UK Number 1 hit – they’ve topped the album chart with Future Hearts.

Their sixth release secured the top spot yesterday by knocking The Prodigy down to number 5, with James Bay, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith in between.

And the US outfit also secured the first-ever vinyl number one after the Official Charts Company launched a brand-new listing yesterday.

Frontman Alex Garth recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Don’t Panic: “It feels like a definite progression. We’ve tried some new things but I don’t think it’s going to alienate anyone.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s in line with_ Don’t Panic_ – but there’s a lot of stuff that’s a logical next step from it too.”

Hear Future Hearts in full below. All Time Low last month played their first-ever arena show in the UK, and filmed the Wembley SSE Arena show for a future DVD release.