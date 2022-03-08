Alice In Chains announce co-headline US tour with Breaking Benjamin

Alice In Chains have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer across the US for a co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin.

Performing across thirty cities, joining them as special guests will be England's own Bush.

Kicking off on August 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, the jaunt will see the bands making stops in Camden NJ, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Seattle, Irvine and more, before finishing up on October 8 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA.

Commenting on the run, Alice In Chains drummer Sean Kinney says, "We're looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer. It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

While Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley adds, "We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush. It’s such an honour to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

Tickets will become available for purchase from Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Aug 10: The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA

Aug 11: Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ

Aug 13: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY

Aug 14: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Aug 16: Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI

Aug 17: Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

Aug 20: Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, IA

Aug 22: American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI

Aug 24: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL

Aug 27: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO

Aug 29: USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 31: Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

Sep 02: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA

Sep 05: Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA

Sep 07: Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

Sep 08: FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

Sep 10: Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

Sep 11: Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM

Sep 14: Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

Sep 16: Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

Sep 17: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Houston, TX

Sep 20: Walmart AMP Rogers, AR

Sep 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep 27: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC

Sep 28: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA

Sep 30: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa, FL

Oct 01: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

Oct 04: PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Oct 05: Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Oct 08: Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA