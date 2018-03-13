Alice In Chains add 2nd leg to North American tour

Alice In Chains have added a second leg of tour dates to their run of North American shows.

The band will hit the road from next month, which will see them perform concerts across North America and Europe.

They’ve now confirmed further shows which will take place from August 22 when they play at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The live shows have been announced to coincide with the news that vocalist and guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney, bassist Mike Inez and vocalist and guitarist William DuVall are currently putting the finishing touches to their new studio album.

It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with the band working once again with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who was behind the desk for 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.

The as-yet-untitled record will be released later this year, with a date still to be announced.

Find a full list of Alice In Chains’ 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Apr 30: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

May 01: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

May 03: Washington Anthem, DC

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach WNOR Lunatic Luau, VA

May 07: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 08: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 10: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 12: St. Louis Pointfest, MO

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

May 16: South Bend Morris Performing Arts Center, IN

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 19: Philadelphia WMMR BBQ / BB&T Pavilion, PA

Jun 16: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jun 17: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 20: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Zagreb INmusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 28: Padua Sherwood, Italy

Jun 30: Bezirk-Landstrasse Arena Open Air Wien, Austria

Jul 01: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 03: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jul 08: Belford Les Eurockeennes 30, France

Jul 10: Milan Ippodromo Snai San Siro, Italy

Jul 13: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 14: Lisboa NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 17: Tel Aviv Caesarea, Israel

Jul 18: Tel Aviv Caesarea, Israel

Aug 22: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Aug 28: Paso Robles Vino Robles Amp, CA

Aug 29: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Aug 31: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Sep 01: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 03: Tucson Music Hall, AZ

Sep 04: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Sep 06: Austin ACL Live, TX

Sep 07: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Sep 08: Dallas Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 10: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Sep 11: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Sep 13: Denver Fillmore, CO

Sep 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

