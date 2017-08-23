Alice In Chains new album ‘won’t be too much longer’

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has hinted that the band’s sixth album is coming soon.

He’s confirmed that some work has been done on the follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here – although he won’t go into details.

Cantrell tells SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth): “We’re in the process of cobbling together some tunes, and hopefully in the very near future we’ll have something out for you guys.”

Pressed about whether a date has been set, he replies: “I don’t know. We’ll see. When we’re ready we’ll let you know – but we are in the process of working on stuff.”

Refusing to answer questions about how far the process has come, Cantrell adds: “I’m not gonna say. I will say we’ve got a few things brewing, so it probably won’t be too much longer.”

He accepts that touring will be “part of the whole package” but won’t be drawn about whether any dates have been discussed. “One step at a time. We can’t go out until we make a great record, in our opinion. Then, hopefully, other people like it too.”

Cantrell said in May that the band were gearing up for studio work. They recorded in Seattle with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who also collaborated on The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and predecessor Black Gives Way To Blue – their first album with frontman William DuVall.

