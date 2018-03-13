Bruce Dickinson’s Scream For Me Sarajevo documentary set for UK cinemas

Bruce Dickinson documentary Scream For Me Sarajevo filmed in the middle of the siege of the city in 1994 is to be shown in cinemas across the UK from next month.

The Iron Maiden frontman and his band Skunkworks played a show in Sarajevo amid the violence which lasted three and half years and claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people.

The documentary features footage from the show along with interviews with the people who made it possible and is said to be about “extraordinary people defying the horrors of war, and the musicians who risked their lives to play a show for them.”

In his recent book What Does This Button Do?, Dickinson said: “We weren’t protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but fuck it, we went anyway.

“The gig was immense, intense and probably the biggest show in the world at that moment for the audience and for us. That the world didn’t really know didn’t matter. It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings.”

Watch a trailer below.

Scream For Me Sarajevo will open in the UK from April 17. Find a list of cities showing the film on the official website. New dates are being added regularly.

An exclusive Q&A with Dickinson from London will accompany the film in cinemas, while a DVD, Blu-ray, digital video release and soundtrack will be announced in due course.

