Classic Rock Magazine: The REAL Greatest Albums of the 90s - On Sale Now!

Contrary to received wisdom, the 90s was an amazingly fertile time for classic rock of all types: the big-hair brigade didn’t die, metallers got more inventive, new prog began its incredible rise, bands tagged as ‘Britpop’ released albums that truly rocked, stalwarts like Motörhead and Judas Priest delivered some of the best records of their career, and grunge was a lot more than just Nevermind.

The new issue also includes the first volume of Classic Rock’s Little Book Of Guitar Heroes. The book itself may be diminutive, but it’s stuffed full of tasty features on loads of the greatest guitar players in rock. Whether your thing is the jaw-dropping virtuosity of Joe Satriani or Steve Vai, blues legends such as Eric Clapron and Bonnie Raitt, metal gurus like Tony Iommi, rock icons like Jimmy Page or the man who took guitar playing to another level, Jimi Hendrix, there’s something here for you.

Issue 247 of Classic Rock celebrates the Real Best 100 albums of that much-maligned decade, with special attention paid to…

Buffalo Tom

In a post-Nevermind world, Let Me Come Over’s mix of Hüsker Dü and Van Morrison would cause ripples.

Porcupine Tree

How with the band’s fifth album, Stupid Dream, mainman Steven Wilson’s inner pop star broke out.

Live

With Throwing Copper, their heartfelt anthems captured the anger and ache of the moment in riveting songs.

Def Leppard

The story of the making of Adrenalize – hard rock’s last great blockbuster album of a golden era.

Gary Moore

How the hard-rock guitar hero recorded Still Got The Blues and began the most unlikely reinvention of the decade.

Thunder

Luke Morley looks back at Back Street Symphony, the album that produced the first great British rock band of the 90s.

The Wildhearts

A bunch of dysfunctional no-hopers fighting grunge, whose debut Earth Vs The Wildhearts was a masterpiece.

Pearl Jam

Their debut, Ten, struck a chord with a generation, after which their lives changed immeasurably. We venture back to 1992…

Metallica

Riots! Torture! Gay porn! Just some of the 20 things you didn’t know about Metallica’s Black Album.

Extra Feature

Dan Patlansky

Growing up against a backdrop of rave culture and political tensions, and battling personal demons, South Africa’s prime blues-rock export hasn’t had an easy ride to success.

What’s on your CD

Firestarters

14 incendiary tracks from rock’s new blood, including Blood Fire Moon, Greasy Hearts, Midnight Crisis, Born Readies, Hot Suede and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Photography Show exhibition includes Gered Mankowitz photos of Jimi Hendrix, Kate Bush, the Stones and more… Glenn Tipton steps down as a touring member of Judas Priest… James Hetfield to appear in a film about serial killer Ted Bundy… Welcome back Tony Banks, Walking Papers, Doctors Of Madness, say hello to Ruby Boots and The Glorious Sons, say goodbye to Pat Torpey, Jim Rodford, Dave Holland…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Ramones

A song about the coastal escape pre-Dee Dee Ramone Doug Colvin loved, Rockaway Beach became a Ramones classic.

Q&A: Myles Kennedy

Alter Bridge’s frontman and Slash’s singer on loss, almost being in Led Zeppelin and thankfully not being a Kardashian.

CR’s Social Club

Write! Rage! And more! Just a few of the many things you can find when you head over to classicrockmagazine.com

Reviews

New albums from Judas Priest, Jimi Hendrix, Myles Kennedy, Tax The Heat, Ministry, Stone Broken, Turbowolf, Ginger Wildheart… Reissues from Roxy Music, Jethro Tull, Napalm Death, Edgar Winter, Hawkwind, Graham Bonnett, Spirit, Nightwish… DVDs, films and books on Iggy Pop & Josh Homme, Toto, Monsters Of Rock, Sonic Youth… Live reviews of Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Jim Jones And The Righteous Mind, Bernie Marsden, The Fuzztones, Nazareth, Zander & The Peace Pirates…

Buyer’s Guide: Warren Zevon

Despite having few hits, the late American singer-songwriter left a remarkable catalogue.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Yes, Skid Row and Michael McDonald. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Stewart Copeland

The former Police man on Policemania, his new band Gizmodrome, punk, polo and crying at TV ads.

