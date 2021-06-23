Alcest to support Cult Of Luna on 2022 European tour

French atmospheric proggers Alcest will support Swedish heavy proggers Cult Of Luna on their upcoming European tour which will culminate with an appearance at London's O2 Forum which will form part of Cult Of Luna's self-curated Beyond The Redshift festival, which is returning to London for the first time in eight years!

"We are very pleased to have been invited by Cult Of Luna as special guests on their upcoming European tour" says Alcest's Neige. "This is going to be great and we can’t wait to finally see you all again!"



"Eight years after our first Beyond the Redshift festival in London, we're doing it again," adds Cult Of Luna guitarist and vocalist Johannes Perrson. "The line-up is curated by us and we are determined to bring you a bunch of our favourite artists and bands you didn’t know you were a fan of. Bands are being booked as I write this and we’re going to announce the full line-up later this summer. It will be la grande finale of the tour and we hope to see you there."

Alcest and Cult Of Luna will be joined by Svalbard on all dates.

Beyond the Redshift tickets general on-sale - Thurs 24th Jun @ 9am BST

(Image credit: Cult Of Luna)

Cult Of Luna - European Tour 2022 (Part 1) w/ Alcest + Svalbard

Feb 24: DEN Copenhagen Stora Vega

Feb 25: GER Berlin Huxleys

Feb 26: POL Krakow Klub Studio

Feb 27: POL Warsaw Progresja

Feb 28: CZE Prague Roxy

Mae 1: AUS Vienna Arena

Mar 2: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska

Mar 4: SWI Lausanne Les Docks

Mar 5: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Mar 6: GER Munich Muffathalle

Mar 7: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Mar 8: GER Munster Skater's Palace

Mar 9: NED Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Ronda

Mar 10: BEL Kortrijk Depart

Mar 11: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Marr 12: UK London Forum Beyond The Redshift festival