Cult Of Luna launch own label with new EP

Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna have announced they will release a new EP, The Raging River. The new EP will be released on the band's brand new label, Red Creek, and physically distributed by Season of Mist (in Europe) on February 5. "Red Creek will be our home; if you’ve been with us for 20 years or 2 days, this will be your home too," they say.

The Raging River, whose artwork and tracklisting feature below, also features a guest appearance from Mark Lanegan on the song Inside Of A Dream.

"The Raging River' feels more like a bridge," the band state. "A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with A Dawn To Fear. It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular.

"We have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005 when we wrote the song And With Her Came The Birds we had his voice in mind and the working title was The Lanegan Song. But we were not many years over 20 and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on Inside of A Dream is nothing more than feeling that we’re inside of a dream."

Pre-order The Raging River.

(Image credit: Red Creek)

Cult Of Luna: The Raging River

1. Three Bridges

2. What I Leave Behind

3. Inside Of A Dream - featuring Mark Lanegan

4. I Remember

5. Wave After Wave