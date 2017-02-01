Alan Reed releases Razor video

Alan Reed has released a video for his new track Razor.

The song features on the former Pallas man’s upcoming album titled Honey On The Razor’s Edge, which will launch on March 14 via White Knight Records.

The record features a raft of guest musicians, including Steve Hackett, original Pallas keyboard player Mike Stobbie, former Pendragon drummer Scott Higham, guitarist Jeff Green, Magenta’s Christina Booth, Lazuli’s Claude Leonetti and Harvest singer Monique van der Kolk.

Reed previously said the album “couples the sweeping Celtic melodies of debut First in A Field Of One with a harder-edged sensibility reminiscent of my work with Pallas.”

Reed will play Ivory Blacks in Glasgow on March 10.

The Honey On The Razor’s Edge cover

Alan Reed Honey On The Razor’s Edge tracklist

My Sunlit Room Razor Cross My Palm Leaving The Other Side Of Morning The Covenanter Used To Be Someone Northern Light

