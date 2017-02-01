Alan Reed releases Razor video

Alan Reed has released a video for his new track Razor.
The song features on the former Pallas man’s upcoming album titled Honey On The Razor’s Edge, which will launch on March 14 via White Knight Records.
The record features a raft of guest musicians, including Steve Hackett, original Pallas keyboard player Mike Stobbie, former Pendragon drummer Scott Higham, guitarist Jeff Green, Magenta’s Christina Booth, Lazuli’s Claude Leonetti and Harvest singer Monique van der Kolk.
Reed previously said the album “couples the sweeping Celtic melodies of debut First in A Field Of One with a harder-edged sensibility reminiscent of my work with Pallas.”
Reed will play Ivory Blacks in Glasgow on March 10.
- Code Orange call on fans to support injured fan
- AC/DC ex Phil Rudd: I thought Axl did well
- Alan Reed: First In A Field Of One
- Download add 47 bands to festival bill
Alan Reed Honey On The Razor’s Edge tracklist
- My Sunlit Room
- Razor
- Cross My Palm
- Leaving
- The Other Side Of Morning
- The Covenanter
- Used To Be Someone
- Northern Light