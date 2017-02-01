Download add 47 bands to festival bill

A total of 47 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.
Steel Panther, Anathema, A Day To Remember, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies, Sabaton, In Flames, Baroness and Kvelertak are just some of the artists announced in the latest wave of names released by festival organisers.
Find the full list below.
They’ll join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, along with bands including Mastodon, Prophets Of Rage, Alter Bridge, Slayer and Clutch at the UK festival which takes place from June 9-11.
Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr says: “I’m so happy to be back at Download. Download 2009 was our very first show in the UK, so this festival holds a special place in my heart.”
Download boss Andy Copping adds: “We’re committed to delivering the best in rock and metal year on year for the Download fans, and this year is no exception.
“We’re thrilled to have core acts in the likes of Steel Panther, A Day To Remember, Dillinger Escape Plan, the Cadillac Three, Suicidal Tendencies and more, along with some of the most exciting new talent in the game such as Creeper, Red Sun Rising and Hacktivist.
“Right through from the Dogtooth Stage, all the way to the top, fans are guaranteed to witness an incredible weekend of music from their trusted favourites, and discover new favourite bands of the future.”
Tickets for Download 2017 are available via the official festival website.
- Download Festival 2017: The Ultimate Playlist
- Download Festival 2017 Line-up: your reactions to the headliners
- Download Festival 2016: the big review
- Download Festival live review - Donington Park, Derby
Download 2017
Newly announced artists
A Day To Remember
Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics
Alestorm
Anathema
As It Is
Baroness
Blood Youth
Brutai
Casey
Creeper
Dead!
Dead Label
Devilskin
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Fizzy Blood
Grove Street Families
Hacktivist
Holding Absence
I The Mighty
Idles
In Flames
Hunior
Kvelertak
Like A Storm
Moose Blood
Moses
Normandie
Northlane
Red Sun Rising
Sabaton
She Must Burn
State Champs
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
Suicidal Tendencies
The Cadillac Three
The Charm The Fury
The Contortionist
The Devil Wears Prada
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The King Blues
The La Fontaines
The Lounge Kittens
Touche Amore
Trash Boat
Venom Prison
Wednesday 13
Previously announced artists
System Of A Down
Biffy Clyro
Aerosmith
Rob Zombie
Prophets Of Rage
Five Finger Death Punch
AFI
Slayer
Of Mice & Men
Sleeping With Sirens
Simple Plan
Every Time I Die
The Story So Far
Fozzy
Alter Bridge
Clutch
Opeth
Mastodon
Good Charlotte
Sum 41
Airbourne
Pierce The Veil
Ministry
Wakrat
DevilDriver
Coheed And Cambria
The Dead Daisies
Exodus
Astroid Boys
The One Hundred
Issues
Lost Society
Crown The Empire
Four Year Strong
Knuckle Puck
Basement
Grey Wind