Download add 47 bands to festival bill

A total of 47 bands have been added to the bill for this year’s Download festival.

Steel Panther, Anathema, A Day To Remember, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicidal Tendencies, Sabaton, In Flames, Baroness and Kvelertak are just some of the artists announced in the latest wave of names released by festival organisers.

Find the full list below.

They’ll join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, along with bands including Mastodon, Prophets Of Rage, Alter Bridge, Slayer and Clutch at the UK festival which takes place from June 9-11.

Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr says: “I’m so happy to be back at Download. Download 2009 was our very first show in the UK, so this festival holds a special place in my heart.”

Download boss Andy Copping adds: “We’re committed to delivering the best in rock and metal year on year for the Download fans, and this year is no exception.

“We’re thrilled to have core acts in the likes of Steel Panther, A Day To Remember, Dillinger Escape Plan, the Cadillac Three, Suicidal Tendencies and more, along with some of the most exciting new talent in the game such as Creeper, Red Sun Rising and Hacktivist.

“Right through from the Dogtooth Stage, all the way to the top, fans are guaranteed to witness an incredible weekend of music from their trusted favourites, and discover new favourite bands of the future.”

Tickets for Download 2017 are available via the official festival website.

Download 2017

Newly announced artists

A Day To Remember

Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics

Alestorm

Anathema

As It Is

Baroness

Blood Youth

Brutai

Casey

Creeper

Dead!

Dead Label

Devilskin

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Fizzy Blood

Grove Street Families

Hacktivist

Holding Absence

I The Mighty

Idles

In Flames

Hunior

Kvelertak

Like A Storm

Moose Blood

Moses

Normandie

Northlane

Red Sun Rising

Sabaton

She Must Burn

State Champs

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Suicidal Tendencies

The Cadillac Three

The Charm The Fury

The Contortionist

The Devil Wears Prada

The Dillinger Escape Plan

The King Blues

The La Fontaines

The Lounge Kittens

Touche Amore

Trash Boat

Venom Prison

Wednesday 13

Previously announced artists

System Of A Down

Biffy Clyro

Aerosmith

Rob Zombie

Prophets Of Rage

Five Finger Death Punch

AFI

Slayer

Of Mice & Men

Sleeping With Sirens

Simple Plan

Every Time I Die

The Story So Far

Fozzy

Alter Bridge

Clutch

Opeth

Mastodon

Good Charlotte

Sum 41

Airbourne

Pierce The Veil

Ministry

Wakrat

DevilDriver

Coheed And Cambria

The Dead Daisies

Exodus

Astroid Boys

The One Hundred

Issues

Lost Society

Crown The Empire

Four Year Strong

Knuckle Puck

Basement

Grey Wind