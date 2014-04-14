Alan Reed launches charity download

Alan Reed has launched a three-track charity download, containing different takes of Twelfth Night classic Love Song.

The first version features Reed and Kim Seviour, the second is a duet between Reed and Mark Spencer, while the third is Reed’s solo acoustic performance.

It’s available for free via his Bandcamp page – but fans are urged to make a donation when downloading, with all proceeds to go to cancer support ahead of his appearance at the Trinity Live prog charity event next month.

Reed says: “I’ve always loved this song, and Mark and I have gained great pleasure in performing our version. We’ve been looking for an excuse to record it, and adding Kim to the mix finally gave us the impetus to do it. We’ve no interest in profiting personally, so with the agreement of the Twelfth Night guys, we’re putting it out there in the hope of raising money for a worthy cause.”

Trinity Live takes place on May 18 at the Lemington Spa Assembly, also featuring Arena, Touchstone, The Reasoning, Rod Reed, Lost In Vegas, Matt Stevens and Heath Findlay. Reed and co appear at the Victoria Inn, Derby, on April 25.