AC/DC ex Phil Rudd: I thought Axl did well

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says he was “surprised” at how well frontman Axl Rose did when fronting the band.

Rudd, who was dismissed from the group in 2015 after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession, and wound up serving eight months of home detention in New Zealand, was replaced by returning member Chris Slade.

Since then frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams have left the band, with mainman Malcolm Young having bowed out previously.

Johnson was replaced in the touring lineup by Axl Rose – and despite previously reporting that he didn’t rate Rose, Rudd now admits the Guns N’ Roses man did a good job fronting the band.

Rudd tells Music Radar: “I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised – it wasn’t too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that’s not an easy gig.

“AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band. I saw Angus jamming with Guns N’ Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don’t know what’s going to happen or what’s going on with the band.”

Rudd released solo album Head Job last year and will head out on a European tour in March. The run of shows includes an appearance at Bonfest in Kirriemuir, Scotland – a festival which honours late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott. And Rudd says it’ll be a special experience.

He continues: “It’s gonna be great. We’re all huge Bon Scott fans and we’re gonna go there and show them how Bon Scott would have liked it. Well, at least I hope we will, who knows I might make a huge fuck-up! Hopefully we’ll be fine. We’re hoping to do Bon proud with that show.”

The tour kicks off at Oslo’s Hard Rock Cafe on March 31.

Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway

Apr 01: Jossingfjord Musik Kielleren, Norway

Apr 04: Malmo Live, Sweden

Apr 06: Copenhagen High Voltage, Denmark

Apr 07: Storlien Rockfest, Sweden

Apr 14: Vaasa WS Arena, Finland

Apr 21: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France

Apr 27: York Fibbers, UK

Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, UK

Apr 29: Glasgow The Ferry, UK

May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria

May 05: Novara Phenomenon Fontaneto D’Agnogna, Italy

May 06: Ravenna Rock Planet Pinarella Di Cervia, Italy

May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary

May 10: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

May 11: Brno Semilasso, Czech Republic

May 12: Litvinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic

May 13: Jablonec Nad Nisou Eurocentrum, Czech Republc

May 16: Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia

May 17: Ostrava Barrak Club, Czech Republic

May 18: Zilina Event House, Slovakia

May 19: Presov PKO, Slovakia

May 20: Pardubice Zluty Pes, Czech Republic

May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 24: Southampton The Brook, UK

May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK

May 26: St Albans Arena, UK

May 27: London Underworld, UK

May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

June 02: Santiago De Compostella Sala Capitol, Spain

June 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

June 10: Madrid Arena, Spain

June 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK

June 16: Wakefield Warehouse 23, UK

Jun 17: Liverpool Hangar 34, UK

June 18: Preston Live, UK

Jun 23: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Jun 24: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 25: Rushden WMC, UK

Jul 01: Berlin Festaal Kreuzberg, Germany

