AC/DC ex Phil Rudd: I thought Axl did well

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says he was “surprised” at how well frontman Axl Rose did when fronting the band.
Rudd, who was dismissed from the group in 2015 after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession, and wound up serving eight months of home detention in New Zealand, was replaced by returning member Chris Slade.
Since then frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams have left the band, with mainman Malcolm Young having bowed out previously.
Johnson was replaced in the touring lineup by Axl Rose – and despite previously reporting that he didn’t rate Rose, Rudd now admits the Guns N’ Roses man did a good job fronting the band.
Rudd tells Music Radar: “I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised – it wasn’t too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that’s not an easy gig.
“AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band. I saw Angus jamming with Guns N’ Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don’t know what’s going to happen or what’s going on with the band.”
Rudd released solo album Head Job last year and will head out on a European tour in March. The run of shows includes an appearance at Bonfest in Kirriemuir, Scotland – a festival which honours late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott. And Rudd says it’ll be a special experience.
He continues: “It’s gonna be great. We’re all huge Bon Scott fans and we’re gonna go there and show them how Bon Scott would have liked it. Well, at least I hope we will, who knows I might make a huge fuck-up! Hopefully we’ll be fine. We’re hoping to do Bon proud with that show.”
The tour kicks off at Oslo’s Hard Rock Cafe on March 31.
Phil Rudd 2017 European tour dates
Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway
Apr 01: Jossingfjord Musik Kielleren, Norway
Apr 04: Malmo Live, Sweden
Apr 06: Copenhagen High Voltage, Denmark
Apr 07: Storlien Rockfest, Sweden
Apr 14: Vaasa WS Arena, Finland
Apr 21: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France
Apr 27: York Fibbers, UK
Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, UK
Apr 29: Glasgow The Ferry, UK
May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland
May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria
May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria
May 05: Novara Phenomenon Fontaneto D’Agnogna, Italy
May 06: Ravenna Rock Planet Pinarella Di Cervia, Italy
May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary
May 10: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
May 11: Brno Semilasso, Czech Republic
May 12: Litvinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic
May 13: Jablonec Nad Nisou Eurocentrum, Czech Republc
May 16: Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia
May 17: Ostrava Barrak Club, Czech Republic
May 18: Zilina Event House, Slovakia
May 19: Presov PKO, Slovakia
May 20: Pardubice Zluty Pes, Czech Republic
May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK
May 24: Southampton The Brook, UK
May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK
May 26: St Albans Arena, UK
May 27: London Underworld, UK
May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK
June 02: Santiago De Compostella Sala Capitol, Spain
June 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
June 10: Madrid Arena, Spain
June 15: Norwich Waterfront, UK
June 16: Wakefield Warehouse 23, UK
Jun 17: Liverpool Hangar 34, UK
June 18: Preston Live, UK
Jun 23: Buckley Tivoli, UK
Jun 24: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jun 25: Rushden WMC, UK
Jul 01: Berlin Festaal Kreuzberg, Germany