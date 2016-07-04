Against The Current in Wasteland video

Against The Current have released a music video for their track Wasteland.

They previously released a lyric video for the track, which was taken from their debut album In Our Bones.

The band said: “This album is as much yours as it is ours. We wouldn’t be here doing what we love right now if it weren’t for the endless support we’ve received from our friends and fans across the world over the last two years.

“We hope you love this record as much we do, and can’t wait to play these songs for you the next time we make it to your city.”

Against The Current are currently on the Vans Warped Tour in the US.

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

