Weezer release NASA song I Love The USA

Weezer have released a song called I Love The USA to pay tribute to NASA’s spacecraft mission to Jupiter.

It follows Trent Reznor’s tribute to the spacecraft, which he called Juno – after the craft itself.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo says: “We were on tour abroad, and it got me thinking a lot about America, which lead to me write I Love The USA.

“When Apple Music and NASA asked us to be involved with Juno’s historic landing on July 4, this song seemed like the perfect fit.”

The songs will feature in a short Apple film based on the mission, which also explores the relationship between space and music.

Weezer released their 10th album, known as The White Album, earlier this year. They are currently on tour with Panic! At The Disco.

Weezer and Panic! At The Disco Summer Tour 2016

Jul 05: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 06: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, ON

Jul 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Jul 09: Milwaukee Summerfest - Marcus Amphitheater, WI

Jul 10: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 12: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IL

Jul 13: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 16: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jul 17: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Jul 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 20: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Jul 22: Brandon Badlands Motor Speedway, SD

Jul 23: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Council Bluffs, IA

Jul 24: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, CO

Jul 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Jul 28: Burnaby Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park, BC

Jul 29: Redmond Marymoor Park, WA

Jul 30: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Jul 31: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Aug 02: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 03: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

Aug 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Aug 06: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA

