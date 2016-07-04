Bullet For My Valentine to play debut album The Poison in full

Bullet For My Valentine will play their 2005 debut album The Poison in full for the first time at their Manchester show on December 4.

The Welsh metallers added a second date at the Manchester Academy after the first show sold out. They’ll be supported by Killwitch Engage and Cane Hill.

The tour is in support of last year’s album Venom.

Frontman Matt Tuck previously said of Venom: “The album is hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. To have that arsenal of weapons now and to be able to play these songs feels sick. It’s good to be back.

“That’s kind of what happens in our band. Nothing ever stops. Milestone after milestone and cool event after cool event. We don’t ever do anything which isn’t cool.”

Tickets for the tour can be purchased through the band’s website.

Jul 04: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 15-17: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 19: Noblesville Vans Warped Tour, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Vans Warped Tour, MI

Aug 04-06: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Aug 27: Wroclaw Capital Of Rock, Poland

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: O2 Academy Newcastle, UK

Nov 30: O2 Glasgow Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Academy, UK (playing The Poison)

Dec 06: O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Dec 09: O2 Academy Brixton, UK

