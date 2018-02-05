A Perfect Circle return with new album Eat The Elephant

A Perfect Circle have confirmed that their new album will be released in April.

It’s titled Eat The Elephant and it’ll launch on April 20 via BMG. It’s the band’s first album since 2004’s Emotive and they’ve marked the announcement by streaming their new single TalkTalk.

Vocalist Maynard James Keenan says: “Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus, I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose.

“The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off.

“Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.”

Guitarist Billy Howerdel adds: “Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state. Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress.

“That’s the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we’ve made a great record.”

Eat The Elephant is now available for pre-order.

In addition, A Perfect Circle have also announced further 2018 tour dates which can be found below, along with the Eat The Elephant tracklist.

Photo credit: Tim Cadiente

A Perfect Circle Eat The Elephant tracklist

Eat The Elephant Disillusioned The Contrarian The Doomed So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish TalkTalk By And Down The River Delicious DLB Hourglass Feathers Get The Lead Out

Apr 14: Tucson Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, AZ

Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 17: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Apr 18: San Jose State University Events Center, CA

Apr 20: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

May 16: Columbia Mizzou Arena, MO

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 26: Dallas BFD 2018 At Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jun 01: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Jun 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 08: Aarhus NorthSide, Denmark

Jun 09: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland

Jun 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 13: London O2 Apollo Brixton, UK

Jun 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 26: Paris Olympia, France

Jun 28: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

A Perfect Circle release new song Disillusioned