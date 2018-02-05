ArcTanGent 2018 announce first wave of artists

And So I Watch You From Afar

Organisers of this year’s ArcTanGent festival in the UK have revealed the first wave of artists.

It’ll take place at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18 and 14 artists have been announced today. They are And So I Watch You From Afar, Rolo Tomassi, Giraffes? Giraffes!, Pianos Become Teeth, Alpha Male Tea Party, Jamie Lenman, Foxing, Gallops, Talons, Bossk, Svalbard, Gulfer, Body Hound and Gug.

And So I Watch You From Afar will headline the Thursday night and will play their latest album The Endless Shimmering in full.

Guitarist Rory Friers says: “Every year ArcTanGent makes a home for strange bands like us, our peers around the world and the amazing people who make it such a special scene to be a part of.

“We feel very lucky to be a part of that family, and to be headlining a night is something very special for us.”

Festival promoter James Scarlett adds: “We’ve spent the last few months curating some very special experiences for the ArcTanGent faithful.

“We’ve got Giraffes? Giraffes! playing their first-ever European show, And So I Watch You From Afar performing their new album in its entirety for the first time – and the madly bonkers idea to have Gallops playing a full band live set at the silent disco.

“Plus, we’re very happy to have Big Scary Monsters and Holy Roar doing a Thursday takeover. I can’t breathe I’m so excited about all this and I can also confirm that we’ll be releasing our Friday and Saturday main stage headliners before long!”

Tickets are available through the official ArcTanGent website. Find the lineup poster below.

