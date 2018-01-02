A Perfect Circle release new song Disillusioned

A Perfect Circle have released a new song titled Disillusioned.

Following a tweet from Maynard James Keenan on New Year’s Eve stating that a treat was on its way, the official audio for Disillusioned appeared on YouTube – which you can listen to below.

The release of Disillusioned follows previous single The Doomed back in October 2017, which was the first new music from A Perfect Circle in over a decade.

A Perfect Circle were recently announced to appear at this year’s Hellfest as well as two UK dates at Manchester O2 Apollo on June 12 and London O2 Academy Brixton on June 13.

The band have also been announced as headliners for this year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona this June.

A Perfect Circle are expected to release a new album later this year.

