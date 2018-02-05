Tesseract count down to new track reveal

Tesseract have shared a series of clips which appear to point to a new track reveal later this week.

They’ve revealed three Facebook videos along with a YouTube teaser which form a countdown to this coming Thursday (February 8) and are all accompanied by a series of lyrics.

They read: “You could raise the dead with those terribly troublesome eyes.

“This waking life is not what it seems to be. No time to talk, no air to breathe.

“Reminisce the scent of a single flower. What butchers cleave, the wolves devour.”

In December, Metal Hammer spoke with Tesseract guitarist James Monteith about their upcoming fourth album – the follow-up to 2015’s Polaris.

He said: “Like the previous records, virtually all the work has happened in our own home studios. It’s a big mish-mash of internet creating.

“A lot of it is done remotely and emailed to lead guitarist and producer Alec “Acle” Kahney – he’s the main hub of everything.

“The recording process is like the writing process – everything keeps getting tweaked until the very end, we’re never really finished until the deadline.

“To be honest, we should probably be nervous at this stage but this is how it’s been for the last couple of records, so I’m confident it’ll come together.”

Monteith also said they hadn’t decided on an album title yet, admitting: “There are two working titles, but it keeps changing every week.”

Tesseract have a number of live dates scheduled over the coming months. Find a list below.

Tesseract 2018 tour dates

Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 22-24: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22-24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 28-30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

In the studio with Tesseract