10cc announce 26-date UK winter tour

10cc have announced a UK tour for later this year.

The run of 26 winter shows come after the band headed out on The Greatest Hits And More Tour in 2017, with the latest performances set for October and November.

The live dates will get under way at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on October 18 and conclude with a set at Dartford’s Orchard Theatre on November 17.

10cc say they’ll play “all the hits and more”. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketline and from the venue box offices.

The current 10cc lineup features co-founder Graham Gouldman on bass, guitar and vocals, guitarist and bassist Rick Fenn, drummer Paul Burgess, keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Keith Hayman and Paul Canning on vocals, percussion, guitar and keyboards.

Both Fenn and Burgess have worked with 10cc since the mid 70s.

Find a full list of dates below.

Oct 18: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Oct 19: Margate Winter Gardens

Oct 20: Malvern Forum Theatre

Oct 22: Inverness Eden Court Theatre

Oct 23: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 24: Edinburgh Concert Hall

Oct 25: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

Oct 27: Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 28: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Oct 30: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Nov 01: Doncaster The Dome

Nov 02: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 03: Stevenage, Concert Hall

Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 06: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Nov 07: Crawley, Hawth Theatre

Nov 08: Chichester, Festival Theatre (on-sale from September)

Nov 09: Weymouth Pavilion

Nov 10: Isle of Wight Shanklin Theatre

Nov 12: Buxton Opera House

Nov 13: Hull City Hall

Nov 14: St Albans Alban Arena

Nov 15: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Nov 16: Reading, The Hexagon

Nov 17: Dartford Orchard Theatre

10cc: "We realised we could record anything and people would be interested"