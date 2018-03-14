10cc announce 26-date UK winter tour

10cc have announced a UK tour for later this year.
The run of 26 winter shows come after the band headed out on The Greatest Hits And More Tour in 2017, with the latest performances set for October and November.
The live dates will get under way at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on October 18 and conclude with a set at Dartford’s Orchard Theatre on November 17.
10cc say they’ll play “all the hits and more”. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketline and from the venue box offices.
The current 10cc lineup features co-founder Graham Gouldman on bass, guitar and vocals, guitarist and bassist Rick Fenn, drummer Paul Burgess, keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Keith Hayman and Paul Canning on vocals, percussion, guitar and keyboards.
Both Fenn and Burgess have worked with 10cc since the mid 70s.
Find a full list of dates below.
10cc 2018 UK tour dates
Oct 18: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
Oct 19: Margate Winter Gardens
Oct 20: Malvern Forum Theatre
Oct 22: Inverness Eden Court Theatre
Oct 23: Perth Concert Hall
Oct 24: Edinburgh Concert Hall
Oct 25: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre
Oct 27: Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion
Oct 28: Basingstoke The Anvil
Oct 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Oct 30: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Nov 01: Doncaster The Dome
Nov 02: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Nov 03: Stevenage, Concert Hall
Nov 04: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 06: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Nov 07: Crawley, Hawth Theatre
Nov 08: Chichester, Festival Theatre (on-sale from September)
Nov 09: Weymouth Pavilion
Nov 10: Isle of Wight Shanklin Theatre
Nov 12: Buxton Opera House
Nov 13: Hull City Hall
Nov 14: St Albans Alban Arena
Nov 15: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Nov 16: Reading, The Hexagon
Nov 17: Dartford Orchard Theatre
