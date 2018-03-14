Dave Kerzner premieres Dirty Soap Box video featuring Steve Hackett

Dave Kerzner has released a video for his track Dirty Soap Box exclusively with Prog.

Both the song and video feature guitarist Steve Hackett, with the track taken from Kerzner’s latest solo album Static, which launched in September last year.

Kerzner tells Prog: “I wanted to make reference to my deep-rooted influences of early Genesis in this song. Having Steve Hackett join us for this modern day ‘Broadway Melody’ type adventure through current events completed the picture for me.”

Hackett previously appeared on Kerzner’s track Stranded, which featured on his debut solo album New World.

Dirty Soap Box also features guitarist Fernando Perdomo, drummers Nick D’Virgilio and Derek Cintron, along with Sound Of Contact bassist Matt Dorsey.

Static is available to purchase through Bandcamp and Amazon. Kerzner previously revealed a video for album track Chain Reaction.

Main picture: Joel Barrios

