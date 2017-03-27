10cc line up Greatest Hits And More UK tour

10cc have announced that they’ll play 13 shows across the UK this spring.
Billed as The Greatest Hits And More tour, the band will play tracks spanning their career including I’m Not In Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Rubber Bullets, The Things We Do For Love and more.
In addition, each show will feature a special video contribution by 10cc co-founder Kevin Godley which will play during the track Somewhere In Hollywood.
10cc are led by co-founder, bassist and vocalist Graham Gouldman who is joined by guitarist Rick Fenn, guitarist and percussionist Mick Wilson, drummer Paul Burgess and keyboardist and guitarist Keith Hayman. Both Fenn and Burgess have worked with 10cc since the mid 70s.
Speaking in 2015, Gouldman spoke of the fondness for the band’s second album Sheet Music, which launched in 1974.
He told Classic Rock: “I love the others but this one has the edge. The band was in a very good place, and we felt good about ourselves.
“We were coming off the back of two hit singles, Donna and Rubber Bullets but we’d had to rush to get that first 10cc album out. With Sheet Music we could take our time, and that came across in the end result.”
Find a full list of 10cc’s tour dates below.
10cc The Greatest Hits And More 2017 UK tour
Mar 28: Gateshead The Sage
Mar 29: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mar 31: York Barbican
Apr 01: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Apr 02: Bridgewater Hall
Apr 04: Bristol Colston Hall
Apr 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Apr 06: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Apr 08: Nottingham Royal Centre
Apr 09: Norwich Theatre Royal
Apr 11: Bournemouth Pavilion
Apr 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Apr 13: London Palladium