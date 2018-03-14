Saxon unleash video for Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

Saxon have shared a video for their track Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz).
The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album Thunderbolt which launched last month via Militia Guard/Silver Lining Music.
Speaking about the video, frontman Biff Byford says: “It’s dark, it’s gothic, it’s Nosferatu. Hope you like it.
“Big thanks to the students from the University Of South Wales and Steph Byford for making this video.”
Saxon are currently on the road with Black Star Riders in the US and have further live dates scheduled over the coming months, including UK shows in Glasgow, London, Portsmouth and Manchester in October.
They’ll be joined by Y&T and Wayward Sons in the UK.
Byford said: “We’re gonna be bringing the tour back into the UK and Europe in the autumn, playing some classic venues with some classic bands – it’s going to be special. Bring it on!”
Find details below.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|NYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale, United States
|Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Anthem
|Washington, United States
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 11:00AM
|Prudential Center
|Newark, United States
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:30PM
|TD Place Arena
|Ottawa, Canada
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Budweiser Gardens
|London, Canada
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tribute Communities Centre
|Oshawa, Canada
|Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Reggies Rock Club
|Chicago, United States
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Armory
|Minneapolis, United States
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis, United States
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
|Hammond, United States
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center
|Milwaukee, United States
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|Bloomington, United States
|Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Budweiser Events Center
|Loveland, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|ShoWare Center
|Kent, United States
|Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland, United States
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00PM
|DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER
|Las Vegas, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Bomb Factory
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Freeman Coliseum
|San Antonio, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Tropical Butantã
|São Paulo, Brazil
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1:00PM
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:00PM
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|NummiRock Festival
|Nummijarvi, Finland
|Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Barrowland
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roundhouse
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
