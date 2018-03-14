Saxon unleash video for Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

Saxon have shared a video for their track Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz).

The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album Thunderbolt which launched last month via Militia Guard/Silver Lining Music.

Speaking about the video, frontman Biff Byford says: “It’s dark, it’s gothic, it’s Nosferatu. Hope you like it.

“Big thanks to the students from the University Of South Wales and Steph Byford for making this video.”

Saxon are currently on the road with Black Star Riders in the US and have further live dates scheduled over the coming months, including UK shows in Glasgow, London, Portsmouth and Manchester in October.

They’ll be joined by Y&T and Wayward Sons in the UK.

Byford said: “We’re gonna be bringing the tour back into the UK and Europe in the autumn, playing some classic venues with some classic bands – it’s going to be special. Bring it on!”

Find details below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM NYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, United States Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:30PM The Anthem Washington, United States Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 11:00AM Prudential Center Newark, United States Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 6:00PM Palladium Worcester, United States Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:30PM TD Place Arena Ottawa, Canada Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Budweiser Gardens London, Canada Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, Canada Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Reggies Rock Club Chicago, United States Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Armory Minneapolis, United States Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PM Delmar Hall Saint Louis, United States Friday, April 6, 2018 at 8:00PM The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, United States Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PM Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center Milwaukee, United States Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Grossinger Motors Arena Bloomington, United States Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Budweiser Events Center Loveland, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, United States Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM ShoWare Center Kent, United States Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The Warfield San Francisco, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00PM DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER Las Vegas, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTER Las Vegas, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PM The Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30PM Tropical Butantã São Paulo, Brazil Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1:00PM Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Mexico City, Mexico Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:00PM Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Mexico City, Mexico Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM NummiRock Festival Nummijarvi, Finland Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Barrowland Glasgow, United Kingdom Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Roundhouse London, United Kingdom Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, United Kingdom Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 6:30PM Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

