Trending

Saxon unleash video for Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

By News  

Watch Saxon’s new video for Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz) - track features on latest studio album Thunderbolt

Saxon
Saxon

Saxon have shared a video for their track Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz).

The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album Thunderbolt which launched last month via Militia Guard/Silver Lining Music.

Speaking about the video, frontman Biff Byford says: “It’s dark, it’s gothic, it’s Nosferatu. Hope you like it.

“Big thanks to the students from the University Of South Wales and Steph Byford for making this video.”

Saxon are currently on the road with Black Star Riders in the US and have further live dates scheduled over the coming months, including UK shows in Glasgow, London, Portsmouth and Manchester in October.

They’ll be joined by Y&T and Wayward Sons in the UK.

Byford said: “We’re gonna be bringing the tour back into the UK and Europe in the autumn, playing some classic venues with some classic bands – it’s going to be special. Bring it on!”

Find details below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMNYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial ColiseumUniondale, United States
Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:30PMThe AnthemWashington, United States
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 11:00AMPrudential CenterNewark, United States
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMMohegan Sun ArenaUncasville, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 6:00PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:30PMTD Place ArenaOttawa, Canada
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBudweiser GardensLondon, Canada
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMTribute Communities CentreOshawa, Canada
Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PMReggies Rock ClubChicago, United States
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMArmoryMinneapolis, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 8:00PMDelmar HallSaint Louis, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Venue at Horseshoe CasinoHammond, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 8:00PMPotawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event CenterMilwaukee, United States
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7:00PMGrossinger Motors ArenaBloomington, United States
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PMBudweiser Events CenterLoveland, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake City, United States
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMShoWare CenterKent, United States
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PMVeterans Memorial ColiseumPortland, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe WarfieldSan Francisco, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00PMDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTERLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS EVENTS CENTERLas Vegas, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMMicrosoft TheaterLos Angeles, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Bomb FactoryDallas, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMFreeman ColiseumSan Antonio, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30PMTropical ButantãSão Paulo, Brazil
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1:00PMAutódromo Hermanos RodríguezMexico City, Mexico
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:00PMAutódromo Hermanos RodríguezMexico City, Mexico
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMNummiRock FestivalNummijarvi, Finland
Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 7:00PMBarrowlandGlasgow, United Kingdom
Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PMRoundhouseLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PMPortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouth, United Kingdom
Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 6:30PMManchester AcademyManchester, United Kingdom

Biff Byford: "The late 70s were a wasteland – Saxon came out of that"