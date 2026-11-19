Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has spoken about why he believes Iron Maiden deserved their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

In a new video published via the Rock Hall’s social media, the 75-year-old vocalist, whose band first toured with Maiden back in 1980, says that the heavy metal legends “took over” the stage every time they played.

“When Maiden hit the stage, they were like the boss!” he explains. “They took it over. There’s a feeling I think, again, amongst musicians where you sense greatness, even in its early formative years. Regardless of who they were opening for, whether they were headlining, when they took to the stage, they commandeered it.

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“There was such a sense of self-belief and commitment, and that’s so important for any band. To walk onstage feeling on top of the world is such an important part of making that connectivity between what you’re doing as a band collectively onstage and creating a fanbase.”

Halford goes on to laud Maiden’s “pioneering spirit”: “What they offer, again, is something truly spectacular, unusual and different.”

After being eligible since 2004, Maiden were finally inducted into the Rock Hall during a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 14. Actor, Tenacious D singer/guitarist and outspoken metalhead Jack Black gave a speech celebrating the multi-time UK chart-toppers.

“Has there ever been a band that has rocked this hard for this long?” the School Of Rock star asked. “The answer is no.”

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Black then joined an all-star supergroup featuring Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, singer/songwriter St Vincent, Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk for a performance of Maiden’s 1983 hit The Trooper.

Despite the honour, the current members of Maiden – singer Bruce Dickinson, guitarists Dave Murray, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith, bassist Steve Harris and drummer Nicko McBrain – weren’t in attendance, as they’re currently touring Australia as part of their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour. Dickinson has criticised the Rock Hall in the past, calling it a “load of bollocks”.

Footage of the 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony – where Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis, New Order/Joy Division, Wu Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, Luther Vandross and Rick Rubin were also celebrated – will be broadcast in the US on ABC at 8pm, December 8. It will then be streamed on Disney Plus the following day.

Maiden’s Australian tour continues tonight at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, with Megadeth supporting. The band will end the two-year Run For Your Lives trek with a run of North American shows in the spring, including a headline slot at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio in May. Meanwhile, frontman Dickinson is preparing to release his next solo album, Psychogod, on March 12 via BMG.

Last month, Judas Priest, who were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2022, concluded a European tour celebrating the release of a best-of compilation album in June. Longtime bassist Ian Hill missed the final show in London and was replaced by Uriah Heep’s Dave Rimmer. Days later, Hill announced that he had arthritis and was retiring from the band, with Rimmer stepping in as full-time bassist.

Priest have a number of US and European festival shows confirmed for the summer. See details and get tickets via their website.