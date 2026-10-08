“No rules! Just riffs!” Grand Theft Auto VI will have a heavy metal radio station featuring Black Sabbath and hosted by Slayer’s Tom Araya and Kerry King – listen to a preview now

Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a heavy metal radio station playing Black Sabbath, Pantera and Slayer songs, and hosted by Slayer members Tom Araya and Kerry King.

Developer Rockstar (living up to its name) has detailed the soundtrack for their upcoming, hugely-anticipated action-adventure title and offered previews of which of the six radio stations which players will be able to tune into.

Among them is metal station 106.6 The Chamber, which promises “no rules! Just riffs!” and is co-hosted by “DJs Tom and Kerry”. A two-minute taster is available on the Rockstar website, featuring Araya and King’s voices plus snippets of Black Sabbath’s I, Slayer’s Raining Blood and Pantera’s Mouth For War.

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Listen to the taster here.

The other stations include Cocoteo FM, a modern Latin station hosted by Bad Bunny and RaiNao. Robyn and model Alex Consani will co-host Flash FM’s “best in pop”, while Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey and Del Rey’s husband Jeremy Dufrene will lead Back Country Radio, the home of “renegade country”.

Rounding out the options will be African music station AfroBank FM and country station Dirty South Classics.

In addition, Rockstar have detailed a 34-track soundtrack album which will be available from November 19 (the same day as the videogame’s release) on streaming services, vinyl and CD. Six singles are currently available, including offerings from Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Yung Lean featuring Metro Boomin and Future.

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Heavy metal stations have been part of the Grand Theft Auto universe before. 2008’s Grand Theft Auto IV had the Liberty City Hardcore station featuring music by Cro-Mags, Agonistic Front and others; the Episodes From Liberty City compilation added tracks by Cannibal Corpse, Soulfly and more. The 2009 handheld gaming entry Chinatown Wars featured the Anvil station, named after the Canadian band of the same name and dedicated exclusively to their music.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development since 2018, shortly after the release of Rockstar’s title Red Dead Redemption 2. Development has cost an estimated total between one billion and two billion USD, and the release has been publicly delayed twice: first from 2025 to May 2026, then to its current scheduled date.