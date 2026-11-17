Queen have given their 1984 festive single Thank God It's Christmas a long-overdue makeover.

The original, which was released in late November 1984 and reached a lowly (for Queen) 21 in the UK charts, has become something of a seasonal classic in the years since, accumulating nearly 400 million Spotify streams, thanks largely to its presence on Queen's Greatest Hits III and Platinum Collection compilations and innumerable festive playlists.

Now Brian May and Roger Taylor have reworked the song, removing the original drum machine backing and introducing what it always needed: more guitars, real drums and extra backing vocals. In essence, they've made it more Queen-like. And, to increase the festive payload, they've thrown in a bunch of sleigh bells. Joy to the world, indeed.

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"It's a nice full circle, really," says May. "It was Roger and I who collaborated to create this song back then, and direct collabs between us almost never happened; this was special. Roger had the verses all worked out, and I could hear a chorus in my head.

"We put it all down at home with a drum machine in just a few hours, and then Freddie did his part in a single session in Munich. The record company turned it around in record time, just in time for Christmas. But the whole thing was a rush job.”

“We took the demo to Munich and recorded it on one night with Freddie singing," adds Taylor. "It never quite felt as perfect a Queen track to me as it could have done, so the opportunity to remake it with new backing vocals and real drums as well as extra guitar has brought the track up to our full Queen standards! Good luck to all who sail in her."

May and Taylor originally made demos of two songs in 1984, with May's I Dream Of Christmas gifted to his future wife, then-EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, who released it as a Christmas single with the Langdon School Choir three years later.

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Thank God It's Christmas... Again! is available on streaming services now, and will be released as a 7" single on December 18. The physical release has already sold out.