Self-styled metal queen Doro Pesch joins Whitesnake and Sepultura members on a new, heavy cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic Go Your Own Way.



Former Warlock vocalist Pesch, Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra and Sepultura drummer Grayson Nekrutman tackled the Rumours song for upcoming heavy metal Fleetwood tribute album Steel Rumours: The Songs Of Fleetwood Mac Reforged In Metal, set to drop on November 20 via Cleopatra Records.



Other musicians lined up to appear include ex-Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, ex-Black Sabbath/Dio drummer Vinny Appice, Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero and Blackmore’s Night singer Candice Night.



Pesch says of her take on Go Your Own Way: "I’ve always liked the song. And it was fun to give it a new twist – especially with a great guitarist like Joel Hokstra and powerhouse drummer Greyson Nekrutman.”

The Fleetwood Mac single was written by guitarist Lindsay Buckingham about his failed relationship with vocalist Stevie Nicks, who hated some of the lyrics he'd penned.



“I very much resented him telling the world that ‘packing up, shacking up’ with different men was all I wanted to do,” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “He knew it wasn’t true. It was just an angry thing that he said.”

The song was released in December 1976 and became a Top 10 single in the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number 38 in the UK.

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Many bands have covered the song in the 50 years since it was first released, including Biffy Clyro, The Cranberries, NOFX and Thunder.

Doro's last studio album, Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud, was released in 2023.