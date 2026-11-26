Currently blowing up a storm for R&B rabble-rousers Jim Jones All Stars, saxophonist Tom Hodges had his mind blown by Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds in 1978. He tells Prog why the epic double-album has stood the test of time.

It’s fair to say that Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds is an absolute monolith of the 70s. Along with Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon, it was the prog album your parents owned.

The artwork was amazing – when you were a kid you’d just go, “Wow!” I like science-fiction stuff like HG Wells and John Wyndham, and the album took you there, all the way to 1890, in a musical style; and it’s splendid stuff.

I mean, just the beginning of it where you’ve got Richard Burton with his beautiful Welsh baritone. It was the best of what Burton did, and the whole album is the best of what they did.

You’ve got the crack session musicians all playing on it; and for the time, the technology was the best it could possibly be. And record companies had money so they’d say,“Richard Burton? Bang it on expenses!”

Jeff Wayne, Richard Burton, Chris Thompson - Thunder Child (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

What I really love is that the synthesisers were also the best they could be at the time – but Jeff Wayne was aware that string synthesisers were shit, so he got a whole orchestra, but only for the strings. Al the brass parts were done on these then-cutting edge synths, and you could just about get away with that.

It’s a lovely blend of cellos and violins and the synths, which were totally analogue. And because of that, the synths are ever so slightly out of tune, which gives the sound an edge. Listening back, they really sound like machines with soul.

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Jeff Wayne had an easy way with a melody and had populist appeal – in a good way – and that was smart. Then there are the guest performers: David Essex and Julie Covington had a touch of the jazz hands about them, so there was always the double threat of singing and acting. But then you’ve got Phil Lynott hoofing in over the top and completely overplaying it, and it’s fucking lovely!

My favourite song on the album is Thunder Child because it’s got everything in it. Richard Burton comes in, the vocals push on the narrative, it drops – and then there are heat rays. It builds you up and knocks you down! I like that.