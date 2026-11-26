Why Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds has endured: “The synths are slightly out of tune – they sound like machines with soul”
R&B sax player Tom Hodges celebrates the only other prog album besides Dark Side Of The Moon that everyone’s parents owned in the 70s
Currently blowing up a storm for R&B rabble-rousers Jim Jones All Stars, saxophonist Tom Hodges had his mind blown by Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds in 1978. He tells Prog why the epic double-album has stood the test of time.
It’s fair to say that Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds is an absolute monolith of the 70s. Along with Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon, it was the prog album your parents owned.
The artwork was amazing – when you were a kid you’d just go, “Wow!” I like science-fiction stuff like HG Wells and John Wyndham, and the album took you there, all the way to 1890, in a musical style; and it’s splendid stuff.
I mean, just the beginning of it where you’ve got Richard Burton with his beautiful Welsh baritone. It was the best of what Burton did, and the whole album is the best of what they did.
You’ve got the crack session musicians all playing on it; and for the time, the technology was the best it could possibly be. And record companies had money so they’d say,“Richard Burton? Bang it on expenses!”
What I really love is that the synthesisers were also the best they could be at the time – but Jeff Wayne was aware that string synthesisers were shit, so he got a whole orchestra, but only for the strings. Al the brass parts were done on these then-cutting edge synths, and you could just about get away with that.
It’s a lovely blend of cellos and violins and the synths, which were totally analogue. And because of that, the synths are ever so slightly out of tune, which gives the sound an edge. Listening back, they really sound like machines with soul.
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Jeff Wayne had an easy way with a melody and had populist appeal – in a good way – and that was smart. Then there are the guest performers: David Essex and Julie Covington had a touch of the jazz hands about them, so there was always the double threat of singing and acting. But then you’ve got Phil Lynott hoofing in over the top and completely overplaying it, and it’s fucking lovely!
My favourite song on the album is Thunder Child because it’s got everything in it. Richard Burton comes in, the vocals push on the narrative, it drops – and then there are heat rays. It builds you up and knocks you down! I like that.
Julian Marszalek is the former Reviews Editor of The Blues Magazine. He has written about music for Music365, Yahoo! Music, The Quietus, The Guardian, NME and Shindig! among many others. As the Deputy Online News Editor at Xfm he revealed exclusively that Nick Cave’s second novel was on the way. During his two-decade career, he’s interviewed the likes of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page and Ozzy Osbourne, and has been ranted at by John Lydon. He’s also in the select group of music journalists to have actually got on with Lou Reed. Marszalek taught music journalism at Middlesex University and co-ran the genre-fluid Stow Festival in Walthamstow for six years.
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