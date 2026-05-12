"I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words." Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain announces his autobiography Hello Boys and Girls!

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain is to publish his autobiography in October.



Hello Boys And Girls will be published by Harper Nonfiction on October 22.

The publishers describe Hello Boys And Girls as "a thrilling, hilarious and deeply personal autobiography from the unstoppable drummer behind Iron Maiden."



A synopsis for the book reads: "With trademark humour and heart, Nicko takes readers behind the scenes of one of Britain's biggest ever bands.

Nicko joined the band in 1982 after stints with artists like Streetwalker, Pat Travers and Trust. He honed his craft from decades of session work among the highly competitive mean streets and studios of London's Soho. Through his powerful, precise drumming and charismatic stage presence, the long-serving drummer became a metal icon, pivotal in shaping Iron Maiden's dynamic sound.

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This is the story of what it feels like to remain not just relevant but more loved than ever after decades at the top, and to live a life transformed by music, brotherhood and belief.

Packed with unforgettable moments, backstage stories, laugh-out-loud anecdotes and raw honesty, Hello Boys and Girls! is more than a rock memoir; it’s a front-row seat to one of heavy metal’s greatest lives."

McBrain says, "I'm very excited and honoured to be working with the wonderful HarperNonFiction Team on my very own book full of lots of fun stories, anecdotes and of course my incredible experiences with some of the greatest musicians and performers from the 70s, 80s and beyond! I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words, with the world."

(Image credit: Harper Nonfiction)

McBrain announced his decision to step back from Iron Maiden live duties in December 2024.



"After much consideration," he wrote, "it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.

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"I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!

"What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

"I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, Up the Irons!"