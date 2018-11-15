The Best Merch Deals

There was a time when you could only buy band merch at gigs or your nearest HMV or Virgin Megastore.

Those days are long gone. Now, everyone from Asos to Amazon, eBay to specialists like EMP sells official band merch and there are many bargains to be had.

Black Friday (23 November, but the sales have already started) might deliver more bargains, but we've scoured the web to find you the best bargains on band tees and more (Motorhead swimming costume, anyone?)

NIRVANA 'SMILEY' Asos are one of many mainstream retailers that dips its toes into band merch. Right now they have Nirvana's classic 'smiley face' tee available in tall, plus and regular sizing and with a decent discount too. Students get an extra 20% off. Was £18.00, now £12.50.View Deal

MOTORHEAD EMP SIGNATURE COLLECTION TOP This girls' top is part of EMP's Motorhead Signature Collection. Looking a bit like a modified baseball top, it features a 'shark bite' cut that's longer at the sides. It's 35% off. Was £19.99, now £12.99.View Deal

MOTORHEAD EMP SIGNATURE COLLECTION SHORTS It's not going to be winter forever and now's your chance to snap up these Motorhead shorts at better than half price. Covered with Motorhead slogans ("Born to Raise Hell" on the pockets, Ace of Spades zip pulls etc), they're also just classic utility/cargo shorts. Were £51.99, now £24.99View Deal

The Clash Dragon Unisex T-Shirt This design first appeared as a sticker that came free with The Clash's Straight To Hell single, while the logo was used on second album Give 'Em Enough Rope. HMV has it onsale and they have their Pure Points scheme which means you earn points towards more saving while snapping up a bargain. Was £19.99, now £12.99View Deal

Official Black Sabbath US Tour 78 Avengers T-Shirt Worn by Tony Stark and by Mandy in this year's metal horror classic of the same name, the Never Say Die design appeared on the '78 US tour and has since become a classic Sabs tee. It's not discounted - it's just onsale via Amazon at a great price.View Deal

LINKIN PARK STAG TOUR A limited edition US import worldwide exclusive to EMP,

this t-shirt based on designs from the 2014 Hunting Party Tour is in the EMP sale with 46% off. Was £14.99, now £7.99View Deal

Pantera 'Stronger Than All' Collage tee A colourful collage of images from Pantera albums, this t-shirt is 29% off right now and has free delivery from Amazon. Was £17.99, now £12.74.View Deal

Foo Fighters Elder tee What could be more rock than a bearded hairy skull? 40% off, that's what. Get it from EMP while stocks last. Was £14.99, now £8.99View Deal

CLASSIC ROCK AVIATOR SKULL TEE Official Classic Rock magazine merch sold from their official partner, selected tees are in a buy one, get one free offer. Like this skull tee (and this Motorhead-inspired 'Born to lose' shirt). Was £15.99, now £9.99 - BUY ONE, GET ONE FREEView Deal