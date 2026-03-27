Ross 'The Boss' Friedman, founding guitarist with Manowar and The Dictators, dead at 72

Former Manowar, Dictators and Shakin' Street guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a statement released by the Metal Hall Of Fame, and arrives just weeks after a fundraising campaign was launched to pay for Friendman's medical care after he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of legendary guitarist, our dear friend, and Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Ross 'The Boss' Friedman," read the statement. "Ross was a pioneering force in both punk and heavy metal, best known as a founding member of The Dictators and Manowar.

"Ross will always be the Metal Hall of Fame's 'Global Metal Ambassador' to the world. His powerful playing, unmistakable tone, and uncompromising spirit helped shape generations of musicians and fans around the world.

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"Ross’s impact on music is immeasurable. From the raw energy of early punk to the epic scale of heavy metal, his work left a lasting mark on the genre and on everyone who experienced it.

"Beyond his achievements on stage and in the studio, Ross was deeply respected by his peers and beloved by fans across continents. His legacy will live on through his music, his influence, and the countless lives he touched.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, bandmates, and fans worldwide during this difficult time. Further details will be shared as they become available."

Friedman was born in New York in 1954, and founded proto-punk pioneers The Dictators in 1973. After playing on their first three albums – including the classic debut Go Girl Crazy! he moved to Europe to play with French hard rockers Shakin' Street after the band's original guitarist, Armik Tigrane, was sacked after selling his instrument to buy heroin.

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Friendman stayed with Shakin' Street long enough to record a live album, Scarlet: The Old Waldorf, August 1979 and a self-titled studio album before they disbanded in 1981, by which time he had already departed to join the fantasy-inspired Manowar alongside bassist Joey DeMaio, singer Eric Adams and drummer Donnie Hamzik. The band gained swift notoriety for their appearance – loincloths and fur – and for signing a recording contract in blood to symbolise their dedication to heavy metal.

"We wanted to look like something never before seen in heavy metal," Ross told Classic Rock. "We wanted to be wilder than just denim and leather. What would be wilder? Animal fur!"

After recording five albums with Manowar – including the classic opening trio of Battle Hymns, Into Glory Ride and Hail To England, Friedman was asked to leave the band in 1988.

In the following years, Friedman played with several other acts, including Manitoba's Wild Kingdom – alongside fellow Dictators Andy Shernoff and Handsome Dick Manitoba – plus The Hellacopters, The Nomads, Majesty, the Brain Surgeons, Burning Star, the Ross The Boss Band and more, in addition to two further stints with The Dictators, who released their sixth album in September 2024. But it's Friedman's work with Manowar that is most celebrated.

"We invented this thing and they called it power metal," Ross told Classic Rock. "All those musicians that followed Manowar from the beginning, they all became successful. Amon Amarth, Hammerfall, Blind Guardian, Sabaton – Sabaton, my God, they worship us, I mean worship!”