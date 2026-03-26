"Guaranteed to turn any club, field or arena into a writhing mass of sweating, crashing bodies." Every Lamb Of God album ranked from worst to best

Across their three decade-plus career, Richmond, Virginia ragers Lamb Of God have risen to become one of metal's most reliable and crushing forces. Starting out as Burn The Priest in the mid-90s, they've seen (and been adjacent to) the rise and fall of many a scene, from groove and nu metal to the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal.

With some of the biggest anthems in modern metal (Laid To Rest, Now You've Got Something To Die For, Redneck - need we say more?) and a clear vision and sense of purpose, Lamb Of God are one of modern metal's most beloved bands. But which albums rule over all? We dove into their discography to rank their albums in order of greatness…

12. Burn The Priest – Burn The Priest (1999)

Lamb Of God before they became Lamb Of God, Burn The Priest’s self-titled debut differed from their later incarnation in more than just name. Still wet behind the ears and lacking the finesse they would acquire further down the line, their debut album is a whirlwind of furious energy more akin to Today Is The Day (whose frontman Steve Austin produced and guested on the record) than the arena-conquering behemoths LoG would later align with.

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11. Burn The Priest – Legion: XX (2018)

Returning to the Burn The Priest moniker after almost 20 years, LoG dug into their hardcore roots for this covers record. A demonstration of the tight machine they had become, the album is almost a peek into what lies beneath the bonnet. That said, while the band are able to stamp their own inimitable character on each track, Legion XX doesn’t feel nearly as incendiary as their own material, covers of Ministry and Big Black or no.

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10. Resolution (2012)

It seems almost prophetic that Lamb of God kicked off the most hellish year in their career with a record overflowing with fire and brimstone. Resolution captures so much that is great about LoG – implacable fury, colossal grooves, arena-conquering choruses and sheer, unstoppable talent. Ghost Walking and King Me in particular show that LoG were looking for new tricks to add to their sonic aresenal, but there's also a restlessness to the material that suggests they'd not quite figured things out yet.

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9. Lamb of God (2020)

Consistency may have been key to LoG’s career, but their self-titled tenth record brought back the band’s ear for an anthem in a way that hadn’t been heard since Redneck. Each of the record’s first three songs feels as all-conquering as you’d expect of a band crushing arena crowds worldwide every night alongside Slayer, but considering the songs have quickly fallen out of rotation in their live sets it's hard to feel like Lamb Of God is more than just a refocusing of the band.

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8. Wrath (2009)

After a string of exceptional releases, Lamb Of God had set a bar that even they struggled to meet. Wrath is by no means a bad record, but falls way short of the peaks its predecessor Sacrament scaled, but did produce some massive tunes in Set To Fail, Contractor and Broken Hands.

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7. New American Gospel (2000)

Changing their name didn’t transform LoG overnight, but New American Gospel definitely pointed them in the right direction. Opener Black Label was a step-up in quality and power that provided the band with their first bona fide anthem, but its parent album still feels raw and unrefined compared to what they'd later achieve.

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6. Omens (2022)

A nihilistic record to reflect an increasingly dark and bitter world, Omens is pure acid-spit nastiness wrapped in colossal grooves. Drummer Art Cruz is afforded more room to stamp his identity on the band’s music and the result is some of the thickest grooves and tightest LoG compositions since the early 2000s. Omens, Nevermore and Denial Mechanisms are all absolute top-drawer anthems, marrying extremity with the kinds of choruses that could send an arena – or festival field – into a fit of ecstasy.

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5. As The Palaces Burn (2003)

With Devin Townsend at the mixing desk the serious sonic heft that would become LoG’s signature really took shape. Ruin sees the band put their best foot forward on the first track, but this time out the following material has enough force to land some solid blows of their own, promising sore necks and bruised limbs aplenty.

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4. Into Oblivion (2026)

Much like Resolution 14 years before it, Into Oblivion saw Lamb Of God tinker with their sound. This time out they had a much fuller grasp of what could work against their usual framework of groovy, spine-jolting metal tunes and songs like the bluesy El Vacio and Unsane-ish single Sepsis lend a sense that LoG aren't just coasting in their latter years.

3. VII Sturm Und Drang (2015)

Sturm Und Drang burns brighter for all of the darkness that fuelled it, inspired by Randy Blythe’s experiences while on trial for manslaughter. There is a sense of palpable catharsis on each song that lends it greater emotional resonance, while band’s foray into reflective melodiousness on Overlord showed the band were still committed to evolving sonically after dipping toes on the previous record.

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2. Sacrament (2006)

The choice between Sacrament and Ashes Of The Wake can so often come down to reasons as arbitrary as which you heard first, or a preference for howl-along enormodome anthems vs body-smashing mosh-inducers. Sacrament skews decidedly more towards the former, from start to finish sounding head and shoulders above their contemporaries in the NWOAHM scene – or near-enough any other band in metal at that point.

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1. Ashes of the Wake (2004)

Ashes Of The Wake marked the point where Lamb of God truly came into their own, perfecting the bones of their sound while delivering banger-after-banger-after-banger. Its no coincidence that the record still (narrowly) dominates the band’s setlists even today, the first five tracks alone essential picks on any LoG greatest hits and guaranteed to turn any club, field or arena into a writhing mass of sweating, crashing bodies.

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