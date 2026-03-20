“I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself”: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl addresses infidelity and social media fallout in new interview

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has spoken about his past infidelity, and the social media fallout from his announcement that he’d had a baby with a woman outside of his marriage, in a new interview.

The singer/multi-instrumentalist, who’s been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003 and has three daughters with her, announced in September 2024 that he’d fathered another daughter with an unnamed woman and that he was “doing everything I can” to regain his family’s trust.

Now, talking to The Guardian, the 57-year-old looks back and admits that he “wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself”. He admits that he has had 430 therapy sessions over the past 70 weeks and implies that his infidelity is part of the reason why.

“I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough,” he says when pressed on the topic of his affair. “As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem. But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process.”

He adds that, after taking to social media to publicly confirm his youngest daughter’s birth, he “had to turn everything off, one of those things being my concern for what other people think”.

“Being able to shut off that part of yourself can be sometimes a very healthy exercise in considering life within your immediate radius,” he continues. “Not giving all of that so much currency within yourself that it can completely destroy yourself.”

Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24, following years of upheaval both in the band and in Grohl’s personal life. Longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s mum Virginia died in 2022, which impacted the songwriting on 2023 album But Here We Are, and Hawkins’ replacement Josh Freese was fired after one tour in 2024. Freese said he wasn’t given a reason for his dismissal, which Foos bassist Nate Mendel confirms in the Guardian interview.

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“We made a decision that it was best for all parties,” he says. “To get into the personal details [with Freese], of why that didn’t necessarily sync up, just didn’t seem like it was going to benefit anybody. Some things are OK to be like, ‘This is what’s best for us, and we’re going in a different direction.”

Following a short run of intimate UK shows earlier this month, the band have a plethora of tour dates in place the following months. They will play a handful of US dates from April to May, then tour Europe from June to July, before touring North America from August to September and hitting Australia in January. See dates and get tickets via the Foo Fighters website.