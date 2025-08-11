Trevor Horn announces live UK dates for December

Former Yes singer and producer and Buggles mainstay, Trevor Horn, has announced live dates for December.

Horn and his band will play three shows, starting at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall (Dec 18), before playing at the O2 Ritz in Manchester (Dec 19) and London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (Dec 20).

Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am, this Friday, August 15. A venue pre-sale takes place at 10.00am on Wednesday, August 13.

Horn met his future Buggles partner Geoff Downes, when the pair played in English singer Tina Charles' band in the late 70s. The pair had a huge hit with Video Killed The Radio Star, which reached No. 1 in the UK in 1979 and in 1981 was the very first video to be aired on the then fledgling MTV.

The pair later joined Yes for 1980's Drama album, before Horn produced the band's massively successful, Grammy Award-winning 90125 album in 1983, and would later co-produce 1987's Big Generator and 2011's Fly From Here.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)