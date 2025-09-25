Watch Sleep Token cover Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark during sold-out American tour

Sleep Token have covered Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark.

The UK masked metal band’s anonymous lead singer, Vessel, performed a rendition of Springsteen’s 1984 single during a show at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (September 24). It marked the first time Sleep Token have played the track in front of a live crowd.

Watch video footage below.

Sleep Token are currently touring North America on a sold-out run of shows promoting their fourth album, Even In Arcadia, released earlier this year via RCA. The album received mixed reviews but was a commercial success, topping the charts in 11 countries, including the UK, the US, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands.

The tour kicked off on September 16 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, where Sleep Token played two Even In Arcadia songs onstage for the very first time: Provider and Infinite Baths. The shows continue on Friday (September 26) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will wrap up at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11.

Sleep Token may not have covered Dancing In The Dark before, but they have put their signature, sensual twist on tracks by other artists in the past. In 2017, they put out a crooning take on Hey Ya! by Outkast. Vessel has also done live performances of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston and When The Party’s Over by Billie Eilish at past intimate ‘From The Room Below’ performances.

Springsteen released Dancing In The Dark as a single in May 1984, promoting the then-upcoming release of his seventh album, Born In The USA. The single marked Springsteen’s greatest US chart success at that point, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s since been certified four-times Platinum in the US, as well as three-times Platinum in the UK.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dancing in the Dark cover by sleep token live in Philadelphia #sleeptoken #vesselcosplay #vessel - YouTube Watch On

Sleep Token - Dancing in the Dark full cover (Even in Arcadia tour - Philadelphia September 25 2025) - YouTube Watch On