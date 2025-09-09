Bryan Adams announces UK leg of Roll With The Punches tour

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams has announced a short, three-date UK tour.

The tour, which begins after Adams completes a mammoth North American schedule, kicks off at Hull's Connexin Live on December 8, winds its way to Cardiff's Utilita Arena on December 9, and finishes the following night at the Brighton Centre.

An artist presale begins tomorrow (September 10) at 9am local time, while the general sale kicks off at the same time on Friday. Tickets are available from TGE Europe.

Later this week, Adams begins a lengthy Canadian tour, with support duties shared between fellow Canadians The Sheepdogs and Amanda Marshall, before beginning a run of US dates late next month. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will open the US shows.

After the UK dates, Adams head to mainland Europe for shows in Poland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, before breaking for Christmas. In the new year, Adams will embark on a tour of Japan, a short run of shows that includes two at the iconic Nippon Budokan in Japan.

Full dates below.

Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches Tour 2025/26

Sep 11: Kamloops Sandman Centre, BC *

Sep 12: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC *

Sep 13: Victoria Save On Foods Memorial Centre, BC *

Sep 23: Prince George CN Centre, BC *

Sep 24: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC +

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB +

Sep 27: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB *

Sep 28: Regina Brandt Centre, SK *

Sep 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB *

Oct 02: St. Catharines Meridian Centre, ON *

Oct 03: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON*

Oct 04: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON*

Oct 05: Windsor Caesars, ON*

Oct 07: Peterborough Peterborough Memorial Centre, ON *

Oct 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Oct 09: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC*

Oct 11: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB *

Oct 12: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS *

Oct 15: St. John's Mary Brown’s Centre, NL*

Oct 25: Uncasville Mohegan Arena, CT ^

Oct 26: Boston TD Garden, MA ^

Oct 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA ^

Oct 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Nov 01: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH ^

Nov 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

Nov 03: Roset Allstate Arena, IL ^

Nov 05: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

Nov 06: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA ^

Nov 07: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN ^

Nov 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL ^

Nov 10: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL ^

Nov 13: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX ^

Nov 15: Phoenix PHX Arena, AZ ^

Nov 16: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA ^

Nov 18: Los AngelesKia Forum, CA ^

Nov 19: San Jose SAP Center, CA ^

Nov 21: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA ^

Nov 22: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

Nov 24: Denver Ball Arena, CO ^

Nov 26: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

Dec 08: Hull Connexin Live, UK

Dec 09: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 15: Gdansk Ergo Arena, Poland

Dec 16: Braunschweig Volkswagen Halle, Germany

Dec 18: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 26: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan

Jan 27: Tokyo Nippon Budokan, Japan

Jan 28: Osaka Asue Arena, Japan

* With The Sheepdogs

^ With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+ With Amanda Marshall