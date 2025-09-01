Hawklords announce twelfth studio album Faith will be released in October
Space rockers Hawklords also announce UK tour dates for October and November
Cosmic space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release their brand new studio album, Faith, on October 25.
The new album, the band's twelfth studio release, acts as a ‘coda’ to the Time (2021), Space (2023 )and Relativity (2024) concept albums, examining aspects of the human metaphysical world and ties together 'loose strands' from the TSR trilogy.
"Designed to be much more of a cinematic audio release, this album delivers a blend of soundscapes and thought-provoking songs which have all been crafted to give the listener a completely immersive space-rock experience," the band say. "From the bludgeoning power of Strange Land, through to the sci-fi short story, Tethered, this is Hakwlords 'Musik Cinematique' at its best. A true headphone album."
The album features Hawklords mainstays Jerry Richards and Fred Reeves and has been produced by Paul Sampson, with Bebe Aldridge on flute and with Kriss Gordelier (Marquis de Sade) who provides lead vocal on two of the songs.
Hawlwords will tour in support of Faith throughout the UK in October and November. You can see all the live dates below.
Hawklords Faith tour dates 2025
Oct 30: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar
Oct 31: Hastings The Carlisle
Nov 1: Coventry The Arches
Nov 2: Hitchin Club 85
Nov 4: Southampton The 1865
Nov 5: Bridgwater The Cobblestones
Nov 6: Chelmsford The Hot Box
Nov 8: Nottingham The Rose of England
Nov 9: Worcester Marrs Bar
Nov 11: London The Underworld
Nov 12: Great Yarmouth HRH Awards Event
Nov 13: Great Yarmouth HRH PROG
Nov 14: Cambridge The 66 Bar
Nov 16: Hull The New Adelphi
Nov 17: Newcastle Trillians
Nov 18: Glasgow Audio
Nov 19: Edinburgh Bannermans
Nov 20: Skipton The Sound Bar
Nov 21: Norwich Brickmakers
