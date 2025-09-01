Hawklords announce twelfth studio album Faith will be released in October

Cosmic space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release their brand new studio album, Faith, on October 25.

The new album, the band's twelfth studio release, acts as a ‘coda’ to the Time (2021), Space (2023 )and Relativity (2024) concept albums, examining aspects of the human metaphysical world and ties together 'loose strands' from the TSR trilogy.

"Designed to be much more of a cinematic audio release, this album delivers a blend of soundscapes and thought-provoking songs which have all been crafted to give the listener a completely immersive space-rock experience," the band say. "From the bludgeoning power of Strange Land, through to the sci-fi short story, Tethered, this is Hakwlords 'Musik Cinematique' at its best. A true headphone album."

The album features Hawklords mainstays Jerry Richards and Fred Reeves and has been produced by Paul Sampson, with Bebe Aldridge on flute and with Kriss Gordelier (Marquis de Sade) who provides lead vocal on two of the songs.

Hawlwords will tour in support of Faith throughout the UK in October and November. You can see all the live dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 30: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar

Oct 31: Hastings The Carlisle

Nov 1: Coventry The Arches

Nov 2: Hitchin Club 85

Nov 4: Southampton The 1865

Nov 5: Bridgwater The Cobblestones

Nov 6: Chelmsford The Hot Box

Nov 8: Nottingham The Rose of England

Nov 9: Worcester Marrs Bar

Nov 11: London The Underworld

Nov 12: Great Yarmouth HRH Awards Event

Nov 13: Great Yarmouth HRH PROG

Nov 14: Cambridge The 66 Bar

Nov 16: Hull The New Adelphi

Nov 17: Newcastle Trillians

Nov 18: Glasgow Audio

Nov 19: Edinburgh Bannermans

Nov 20: Skipton The Sound Bar

Nov 21: Norwich Brickmakers