Oasis release stirring reworking of Morning Glory ahead of anniversary reissue
The comeback kings have unveiled the second of five unplugged interpretations that feature on forthcoming reissue edition of their second record
As far as the UK is concerned, Oasis Summer comes to a close with the band’s final two Wembley Stadium this weekend. The celebrations, though, continue on into the autumn with the release of the 30th anniversary edition of their mega-selling, era-defining second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? at the start of next month.
The set, due for release on 3rd October, will feature five brand new unplugged versions produced and mixed from the original master recordings. The group previously unveiled a stripped-down version of their classic B-side Acquiesce and today they have released a similarly stirring take on the title track of their second album – incidentally, the original version of Acquiesce included snippets of Noel Gallagher playing the chorus of Morning Glory in the background.
The other, as-yet-unreleased unplugged takes are Wonderwall, Cast No Shadow and their Live ’25 set closer Champagne Supernova. Listen to the newly-released take on Morning Glory below:
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
