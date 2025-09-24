Oasis release stirring reworking of Morning Glory ahead of anniversary reissue

As far as the UK is concerned, Oasis Summer comes to a close with the band’s final two Wembley Stadium this weekend. The celebrations, though, continue on into the autumn with the release of the 30th anniversary edition of their mega-selling, era-defining second album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? at the start of next month.

The set, due for release on 3rd October, will feature five brand new unplugged versions produced and mixed from the original master recordings. The group previously unveiled a stripped-down version of their classic B-side Acquiesce and today they have released a similarly stirring take on the title track of their second album – incidentally, the original version of Acquiesce included snippets of Noel Gallagher playing the chorus of Morning Glory in the background.

The other, as-yet-unreleased unplugged takes are Wonderwall, Cast No Shadow and their Live ’25 set closer Champagne Supernova. Listen to the newly-released take on Morning Glory below:

Morning Glory (Unplugged) - YouTube Watch On