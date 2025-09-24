“I was familiar with air guitar. I had a giant mirror and a tennis racket. But I’d never conceived that 20,000 humans in a room would be playing air drums!” Ugly Kid Joe’s Whitfield Crane loves Rush

He may be well-known for light-heartedly celebrating hate in Ugly Kid Joe’s 1992 hit Everything About You, but when it comes to prog, singer Whitfield Crane loves everything about Rush. He discussed his connection with the Canadian giants in 2022.

“I’m not really a prog guy. King Crimson’s pretty cool, Tool’s okay, Mastodon... But mainly for me, it’s Rush. Certain bands are like a smell – they can take you right back to your childhood. Black Sabbath does that to me, Van Halen, AC/DC – and Rush do too.

I grew up as a latchkey kid on a street called Lois Lane in Palo Alto, California. My mom still lives there, but my dad was out of the picture. I was friends with the guy next door, and after school I’d go over and he’d play me music by all these bands.

He showed me 2112. I now know it’s a concept record, but even back then it took me on a journey. I was like, ‘No way! What is this? Music is outlawed? Holy fuck!’ We were smoking a lot of pot and we really went inside that record. Pink Floyd’s The Wall is an archetypal masterpiece, but 2112 is my favourite concept album.

Rush - Tom Sawyer (Live From The Montreal Forum / 1981) - YouTube Watch On

You know how it is when you become a fan of a band – you go back through their catalogue. Moving Pictures; Fly By Night was amazing; Caress Of Steel; Permanent Waves.

I saw them once or twice in the 90s. I can’t remember the albums or tours but it was at the Oakland Coliseum in Northern California.

I was very familiar with air guitar. At home I had a giant mirror and a tennis racket. But when I went and saw Rush, I’d never even conceived – who would? – that an entire 20,000 humans in a room would be playing air drums! Particularly on Tom Sawyer.

I’d never played air drums before; and I saw that, pleasantly, I wasn’t the only person affected by Neil Peart like that.

I’m not claiming I’m a musician, but some drummers have got the chops while they’re very mechanical – kind of click-tracky and a little soulless. But that dude swings. He’s magical. And he wrote all the lyrics.

Geddy Lee has such an interesting voice. What a storyteller and what a relationship with Neil. Rush’s music is way beyond my skillset, but it still gives me solace.

And they’re from Canada – the nicest people per capita. They gave us Jim Carrey and Rush. Thank you, Canada! Rush is the shit!”