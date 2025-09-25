Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, who revealed earlier this month that he suffered a stroke at Christmas, now says that he's experienced multiple similar medical events.

Neil made the revelations during an interview with SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, telling Trunk that he'd suffered four strokes throughout the years.

"Two of 'em I didn't even know I had," says Neil. "One of 'em was a mini stroke that happened, and I just lost feeling in my hand. And that was it. And I got over that pretty quickly. But then this last one, it was a big one."

Neil's most recent attack occurred when Neil was at home on Christmas night, and temporarily left the frontman without the use of his legs. This led the band to postpone their planned Las Vegas residency for March and April, but Neil recovered sufficiently to perform at the rescheduled dates, which began earlier this month.

"I went from a wheelchair to a walker to a cane," Neil tells Trunk. "I can walk now, but for five months it was just off and on, not knowing what's gonna happen. And the doctor said that I probably wouldn't be on stage again. And I was, like, 'No, man. I can't do that.'

"And so I just tried. I worked my butt off to get back in shape to go on stage. And I was really sad to have to cancel those shows, but I just wasn't ready yet. I wasn't ready to be back on stage yet. It was really sad, but it's really worth it now, 'cause I can get on stage and sing and all that good stuff."

Neil, who says that doctors discovered a blood clot that ran from one of his legs into his brain and were able to calculate the number of strokes he'd experienced by examining the scarring on his brain, goes on to detail his physiotherapy regimen.

"At first, I went to a place for 10 days in Nashville, and they worked with me at the very beginning to get back the memory stuff that I have. And then I just hired a physical therapist to go to my house every day. And he was a physical therapist that does football players and stuff like that.

"So he had me running and doing the things on the ladder, the ladder on the floor, running those back and forth, doing massages, my hand, my arm. But he brought all of it back. He got me through all this."

Mötley Crüe's residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM began on September 12 and continues until October 3.

Sep 26: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 27: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 01: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV