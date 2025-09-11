Robert Plant's Saving Grace with Suzi Dian announces UK tour dates

Robert Plant's Saving Grace with Suzi Dian have announced a Winter UK tour. The run of ten Ding Dong Merrily dates, which follow the band's previously announced US schedule, kicks off at Portsmouth Guildhall on December 8, and wraps up at the Barbican in York, two days before Christmas. Full dates below.

Support on the tour will come from West Country alternative indie folk duo Burr Island, who've previously supported the likes of Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale next Thursday, September 18, at 10am. Joining Plant and singer Suzi Dian on the road will be drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, cellist Barney Morse-Brown and banjo and string player Matt Worley.

Saving Grace's self-titled debut album will arrive on September 26 via Nonesuch Records, and includes covers of songs by Memphis Minnie, Moby Grape's Bob Mosley, Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind and Mimi Parker. It's a collection of songs former Led Zeppelin frontman Plant calls "a song book of the lost and found."

Robert Plant's Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian: Roar In The Fall tour

Oct 30: Wheeling Capitol Theatre Wheeling, WV

Nov 02: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater, VA

Nov 03: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 05: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Nov 06: Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre, MA

Nov 08: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: Toronto Massey Hall, ON:

Nov 12: Chicago The Vic, IL

Nov 13: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Nov 15: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Nov 18: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 19: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 21: Oakland The Fox , CA

Nov 22: Los Angeles United Theater on Broadway, CA

Nov 23: Valley Center Harrah’s Resort SoCal , CA

Dec 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 09: Eastbourne Congress Theatre, UK

Dec 11: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Apollo, UK

Dec 17: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Dec 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Dec 21: Middlesbrough Town Hall, UK

Dec 22: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Dec 23: York Barbican, UK