"This is the way rock stars die." The Who's Pete Townshend reveals recent addiction to painkillers

Pete Townshend of The Who has revealed he is recovering from a recent addiction to painkillers.

Townshend, 80, has battled various addictions across his rock career, and his most recent came after knee surgery earlier in 2025 when he became dependent on medication prescribed to help him manage the pain.

He tells the New York Times: "I went through a period of feeling very depressed. And when I had the knee operation early this year, I got re-addicted to painkillers. This is the way rock stars die, OxyContin.

"I’d gone through severe alcohol addiction for many years, then narcotics. I’d been clean for over 30 years. I called a close friend who’s working for a recovery clinic in Spain, and he got my head sorted out. I’m feeling really good at the moment."

The Who are currently in North America on their The Song Is Over farewell tour, but Townshend says the band's future is not 100% decided.

He adds: "It’s in Roger’s hands. If we don’t extend the tour, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back?

"I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to fucking drop dead on the stage."

Aug 26: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 07: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Sep 28: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV