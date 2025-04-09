If ever there was a band that was born too late, it’s The Black Crowes. Frontman Chris Robinson recently stated: “We like the way records sounded from 1968 to 1972.” Which is hardly surprising coming from a dude who views the modern world through a haze of marijuana smoke and looks like he’s just got back from Woodstock. But as he proudly declares: “This band has always been out of sync with whatever is going on, because we couldn’t care less what’s going on, ever!”

When The Black Crowes released their debut album Shake Your Money Maker in 1990 a new form of alternative rock, led by Jane’s Addiction and Faith No More, was mapping out the future. But the Crowes – from Atlanta, Georgia, led by Chris and his guitar-playing kid brother Rich – played rock’n’roll the old-fashioned way. They wore bell-bottoms; they liked to jam; they dug the Grateful Dead. They existed in a world of their own. And, more than 30 years on, they still do.

At their commercial peak in the early 90s The Black Crowes were one of the biggest bands in America. But they had a stubborn independent streak. They made the records they wanted to make, and they rarely played their biggest hit songs live. They didn’t give a fuck about playing by anybody else’s rules. Subsequently, they were dubbed The Most Rock ’N’ Roll Rock ’N’ Roll Band In The World. When the Crowes became marginalised in the late 90s it was their own doing. As Chris Robinson said back in 1992: “You gotta put your foot down – and sometimes it’s in a big pile of shit.”

Over four decades, The Black Crowes have been through good times and bad. In particular, the relationship between the Robinson brothers has always been a battle, and in 2001 led to the band splitting for four years, with further discord prompting breaks in 2010 and 2015. But as Chris explains: “The bond between us is so strong in a musical sense that it brings us together.”

Today the Crowes are still very much outsiders. Their 2024 album Happiness Bastards was released via their independent label Silver Arrow and received widespread critical acclaim – including Classic Rock's album of the year – but only scraped into the US Top 100 for a single week.

"Forty years since I got my guitar, and we started playing in our basement, seems crazy to me," Rich told us. "To think of the arc and the scope of the thing is pretty far out, but it’s really all I know. Chris sings like Chris. He doesn’t sound like anyone else. I play like me, and I don’t sound like anyone else. We’re both of us still curious and in love with music."

Shake Your Money Maker (Def American , 1990) Produced by Rick Rubin’s right- hand man, George Drakoulias, the Black Crowes’ debut kicked off with the 70s-style rock of Twice As Hard and never looked forward. The key hit single, Hard To Handle, was originally recorded by soul legend Otis Redding back in 1968. But the Crowes were no hackneyed bar band. Their youthful energy, and great songs such as Jealous Again and the acoustic ballad She Talks To Angels, connected with a 90s audience. With eight million units shifted worldwide, Shake Your Money Maker is still the Black Crowes’ biggest-selling album.

Amorica (American, 1994) For serious Crowes aficionados this third album represents the band’s artistic peak. Amorica was markedly different to the first two albums. Opener Gone kicked ass, but the overall vibe was more mellow, trippy and introspective. The Crowes were extending their reach. The album’s peak is Wiser Time, an uplifting, spiritual psychedelic jam. The single High Head Blues evoked the swamp-rock of Creedence Clearwater Revival. At the end, there’s Descending, a beautiful, world-weary ballad finished with a wonderful piano coda. The Crowes would never quite reach such heights again.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Live At The Greek (TVT, 2000) It started, of course, with a jam. At a Crowes gig in London in June 1999 Jimmy Page joined the band for an encore. They played Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love, and it felt so good that they decided to tour together. The resulting double live album features landmark Zeppelin songs and blues standards, but, due to contractual obligations, none of the Crowes material they played. This was corrected when a deluxe edition was released in 2024. The master guitarist gels nicely with Rich Robinson, and Chris Robinson proves that if Zeppelin were ever going to tour without Robert Plant he’s the only man for the job.

Happiness Bastards (Broken Arrow, 2024) The dynamite reunion shows promised much, and single Wanting And Waiting delivered: the big Rich Robinson riff, the Hammond swell, the hand claps, the backing singers’ ‘ooh’, and Chris Robinson with his ‘blood on fire’ almost audibly twirling the mic and throwing shapes. It shares DNA with 1991’s Jealous Again, but so what? It’s their thing, it’s what we want anyway, and it's not even the best track on the album. You get the idea, there’s no reinventing the wheel going on, but who needs that class of tiresome messing when they can have a rock’n’roll record that’s funkier than a tramp’s kacks, more soulful than a gospel convention, warmer than a mother’s love and groovier than the Grand Canyon?

The Lost Crowes (American, 2006) Not just a bunch of B-sides and out-takes, but two complete and previously unreleased albums. On disc one of The Lost Crowes is Band, an album recorded in 1997 but abandoned when the Crowes switched labels and cut the more mainstream By Your Side. Far superior to the preceding Three Snakes And One Charm, it’s a genuine lost classic. On disc two is Tall, an album recorded in 1993 and then shelved until six of its 16 songs were reworked on Amorica. The standout track (inexplicably left off Amorica) is Feathers, a meditative psychedelic blues. An essential purchase for the Crowes connoisseur.

By Your Side (Columbia, 1998) Chris Robinson described the making of this album as “the worst period of my life”. Following the departures of guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Johnny Colt, the band had signed to a new label, Columbia, who demanded a radio-friendly album in the vein of Shake Your Money Maker. “It was the only time we put down out instinctual defences and listened to other people,” Robinson complained. But it worked. By Your Side is a fine album. The Crowes blasted out high-octane rock on Kickin’ My Heart Around, and hit a soulful groove on Only A Fool. Even at his lowest ebb, Chris was still the best singer in rock’n’roll.

Warpaint (Silver Arrow, 2008) The Crowes’ ‘comeback’ album is all about vibe. Recorded near Woodstock – in a sense, the band’s spiritual home – Warpaint was completed in a week. “That organic trip is really where it’s at for us,” said Chris Robinson, describing the album’s earthy blend of rock, blues, country, funk and soul. With Marc Ford out of the band again, and Eddie Harsch gone too, the Crowes found ideal replacements in keyboard player Adam MacDougall and North Mississippi All Stars guitarist Luther Dickinson. Warpaint might be the Black Crowes’ lowest-selling studio album, but it shares the timeless quality of their best work.

Freak ’N’ Roll… Into The Fog (Eagle, 2006) Where better for the Black Crowes to cut a double live album than the Fillmore, San Francisco’s legendary hippie hangout? Recorded on the second date of a five-night residency in 2005, it captures the reunited Crowes in celebratory mood. Indeed, the band were so happy to be back together that they even gave the classic hits they often refused to play, such as Hard To Handle and She Talks To Angels. Best of all is the 10-minute Nonfiction, with the Crowes in all their self-indulgent, cosmic-rock glory. The Crowes have always been a great live act, and here they delivered a great live album.

