"We’ve decided not to count drummers anymore, it got depressing when we got to two figures." An audience with Spinal Tap legend David St. Hubbins

It's been more than 40 years since This Is Spinal Tap charted the trials and travails of the titular heavy metal heroes as they fought to break America at the dawn of hair metal.

Their success might have been limited, but their legend lives hard in the tell-all documentary that showed just what it was like being a heavy metal band seeking fame and fortune. And now they’re back.

Director Marty DiBergi has reunited with the band to create Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, documenting what could well be their final gig. Hammer couldn’t resist catching up with vocalist/ guitarist David St. Hubbins to grill him with your questions.

“Marty DiBergi has assured us we come off better than we did last time,” David says. “He’s not the busiest director in the world, but he’s got a good heart and wants to make up for some of the raw feelings we had after last time.”

Were you surprised not to be invited to Back To The Beginning?

Outshined1969, Instagram

“We were never close to Ozzy, but we admired him. Any man who can really love an animal, like he loved his dogs, that’s a great plus. I’ve become sort of a sitcom dad myself, without the burden of actually having a wife or children, giving advice to people.

But you could never give advice to Ozzy because no matter what he did, he knocked it out the park. I couldn’t make the gig – I was judging a beauty contest. But I’m glad he got to have that one last gig and leave a tingly taste in everyone’s mouth, like an off-season jalapeño. I’ve had some good times in Birmingham. I spent two weeks of my life there one night.”

Is there any bad blood between Spinal Tap and Metallica, since they clearly stole their Black Album concept from the alternative Smell The Glove cover?

Kingston Shelduck, Facebook

“We’ve discussed that. They say, ‘It’s a tribute!’ Or Lars did, at least. James was heard to mutter something like, ‘We just didn’t have an idea.’ But we’ll take them at their word. They’re lovely chaps and very clever – in very good shape, too. They certainly could be rocking into the next millennium – or metallicum, I guess you could call it.

We did interact with Lars a little bit; we had a panic about drummers while planning the New Orleans gig, but he was very kind in saying no. Some no’s can be very rude, like just hanging up on us, like one or two or maybe nine other drummers did.”

Hammer: Sabrina Carpenter came under fire for using a similar concept for her new album art recently. Reckon she’s a secret Tap fan?

“I hope so! I’d like to shake her hand, just as a start. Oh! Hmm… Past a certain point, pretty much anything you say you become a dirty old man. So you might as well let fly – I think that was Benny Hill’s watch cry! She’s charming though and can really sing.”

Spinal Tap famously said Tonight I’m Gonna Rock You Tonight, but what about tomorrow night? Matt.Grimster, Instagram

“Oh, great! We probably could have added another verse. Like, ‘Sorry if you weren’t here tonight, but if you follow us 105 miles down the road we’ll see you in Cleveland,’ or wherever we turn up. We always have a good gig in Columbus, we can never figure out why. We land, look around and think, ‘God, where’s the next town?’ But we always have a great gig there. So don’t judge your gig by your roadmap.”

What did the glove smell like?

Kickinit605, Instagram

“Damp leather and punctured dreams.”

What was it like making Stars [in Hear ’n Aid] with Ronnie James Dio?

Luca Fassina, Facebook

“I was nearly the only one to make it! Nige [Tufnel, guitars/vocals] couldn’t make it because he was off on one of his strange journeys. A bit like what the Native Americans call a vision quest. Derek [Smalls, bass] nearly didn’t make it because he’d shaved his moustache off. He’s an aspiring actor – or used to be, at least – so shaved it off for the part and then didn’t get it.

So I was like, ‘Let’s go! Ronnie James Dio is producing and they’re all gonna be there – Yngwie J Malmsteen, Yngwie… R Malmsteen is going to be there, Yngwie no-middle-initial Malmsteen too… the three Malmsteens!’ It was a great party and we had a lovely time, but you can’t show any pictures because he’s got no moustache and looks a bit like Ava Gardner.”

What do you think of bands who wear masks? Scots.Booster, Instagram

“When Kiss decided to go without make-up for a time and put out an album [1983’s Lick It Up] that had some OK radio hits, Derek said, ‘Imagine getting older and then you stop wearing make-up?!’ It is a bit ironic, innit? So far as Slipknot, for example, I can’t imagine playing with something like that on. I can’t even sleep with a mask on. It’s not for me, but you make your own choices.”

Does Shark Sandwich need a 180-gram vinyl reissue to be acknowledged as the classic it undoubtedly is?

Dave Bolton, Facebook

“We tried remixing it in quad [quadrophonic sound] when that was a thing, and it just wasn’t good. I think the problem was, we had two different Jeds mixing the album – one of them handling the lower left, the other the other three. It’s a bit wonky on the lower left. But I think it’s a classic album, I do. There’s a great overriding theme, we just haven’t figured out what that is.”

Hammer: Do you think it’s been culturally reappraised in the same way as the movie?

“I’m not sure ‘reappraised’ is the right word. We’ve stuck in the imagination like a fragment of food might stick between a pair of molars. We want to take over someone’s day and fill it with trivial exercises that will lead you eventually back to a good listen.”

Would you agree that it is indeed a ‘great big world’ in regards to the growing population, and have you made much headway in that respect

Peter Croft, Facebook

“Are they asking if we’ve had a hand in overpopulating the world?”

Hammer: I think the gist is that Tap might’ve contributed to a few population booms while on tour.

“I’ve always been very careful about that. I have one son. I don’t want to say how old he is – it was a long time ago. We’ve not been close for a long time, but we’re starting to close in on some kind of long-distance relationship. At least I know he’s not killing people and sticking them in oil drums in his basement, so that’s a plus.

Nige is another story. He’s had a lot of girlfriends, but now he seems to be settling down with this Moira. She seems to be just what he needs. Which of course is a nanny, because he’s a bit of a child. Derek… it’s his business. I don’t want to get into that.”

Why did you only play one song at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert?

David Whiston, Facebook

“Someone unplugged our amps! We were on standby, so we just… stood by. We got on and did a song, then realised the wardrobe we were wearing – huge velvet capes – were very heavy. We were already in our 50s by that point. So we had to reassess and decided to go off after one song. But I think it was mutual. The audience said, ‘Yeah, one’s enough! Bring out Liza Minnelli.’”

What was your favourite gig ever?

Damian Jones, Facebook

“I’d have to say the [Royal] Albert Hall gig. It was remarkable; we walked in and our keyboard player, Caucasian Jack, took one look at this organ – that’s one with keys, not somebody’s actual organ – and he said, ‘My god… look at that!’ One of the tech guys asked if he’d like to play, so he did the opening of Christmas With The Devil. He made a joyful noise unto the Lord. We had to drag him away!”

Will you have a kiss cam at your gigs?

Steve Clark, Facebook

“That’s nothing but trouble! Maybe we should have them backstage. That way, at least some of the people you see snogging might be famous.”

What number drummer are Spinal Tap up to these days?

Brian Jenkins, Facebook

“We’ve decided not to count anymore, it got depressing when we got to two figures. It must be… 14, I think.”

How would you like the legacy of Smell The Glove to be framed?

Christopher Thelen, Facebook

“It was the little album that couldn’t quite. Some of our quote-unquote hits are on there – Stonehenge, Big Bottoms, Tonight We’re Going To Rock You Tonight… It’s there for people to embrace or ignore, to their heart’s content. I’m very proud of it. I would’ve liked the original cover better, but black works.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is out now.