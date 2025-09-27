Ghost are following up 2024’s blockbuster Rite Here, Rite Now movie with an “old school” concert film recorded at the final dates of the current leg of their Skeletour .

The Swedish announced that they recorded two of their three shows at Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes arena on September 24 and September 25 on 16mm film. A planned show on September 23 was cancelled after frontman Tobias Forge came down with food poisoning.

Writing on social media, the band said: “Children of Mexico! Two out of three nights of heat, jumping, singing, passion, rawk, roll and filming at the classic Palacio De Los Deportes.

“We shot it all on 16 mm, for the rest of the world to see at some point. But for now it'll be our little secret. Again; Deepest apologies for the first night being cancelled. Thank you and Good Night / A Nameless Ghoul.”

Former MTV VJ Vanessa Warwick, who presents the band’s own GTV channel, added her own message: “The rat is out of the bag! A new Ghost live concert movie is in the making, filmed in Mexico City on 16mm film – old school style! This will make the magic of the ‘Skeletour’ available to everyone in perpetuity!”

The 16mm format was originally developed in the 1920s by the Eastman Kodak Company. Often used for low-budget or non-theatrical films, movies shot on 16mm include the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, This Is Spinal Tap and Clerks.

Several classic concert movies have been shot on 16mm, including the Rolling Stones’ Let’s Spend The Night Together, which Tobias Forge has said is his favourite live film.

Shows on the Skeletour have notably been phone-free, with fans required to lock up their devices in pouches during the performance.

“Over the years it's gone absolutely insane,” Forge told Audacy of his decision to ban people from filming shows. “If you have 10,000 people at a concert and 8,000 of them are holding a phone, there's something deeply disconnected.”

No title or release date has been given for Ghost’s new concert film.